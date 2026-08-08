NCP leader Supriya Sule voiced opposition to the FCRA Bill, demanding a JPC review. She advocated for a moderate approach, especially for funds aiding poor children, and commented on the INDIA alliance and the Shiv Sena symbol controversy.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday opposed the current form of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) Bill, calling for a detailed discussion on the legislation and its referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Speaking on the FCRA Bill, Sule said foreign contributions to organisations working for poor children should not be unnecessarily restricted and urged the Centre to adopt a "guiding/moderate" approach towards the legislation. She said, "We oppose the current form of the FCRA Bill. There should be a discussion on this Bill and it should go to a Joint Parliamentary Committee. If the Government wants to have a discussion, then we are ready on FCRA. If foreign funds are being given to poor children, then that is fine. Many organizations send money from other countries. My request to the Government of India is: do not impose FCRA on us. There should be a solution on FCRA in a guiding/moderate manner."

Sule on INDIA bloc's functioning

On the INDIA bloc's functioning, Sule said leaders of the alliance meet regularly and work under the guidance of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. "The INDIA alliance meeting happens every day at 10 AM. We move forward in the direction that Kharge Sir gives us. Under Kharge's guidance we discuss in the meeting. When elections come, the government works with both hands. Their rules apply everywhere. But when there is a paper leak, their rules are nowhere to be seen," She said.

On Jharkhand student protest

Commenting on the ongoing protest by Jharkhand students and the reported developments at Jantar Mantar, Sule said students seeking education should not face such treatment. She further stated, "What happened at Jantar Mantar should not happen anywhere in the country. Our children want to study and this is happening to them. I read that ministers from Jharkhand have ordered an inquiry into it."

Shiv Sena symbol dispute

On the political dispute over the Shiv Sena's election symbol and Uddhav Thackeray, Sule said the symbol should belong to Uddhav Thackeray, arguing that the party was founded by Balasaheb Thackeray, who made Uddhav his successor. "The symbol in Uddhav ji's case belongs to Uddhav ji only. Who founded the party? Balasaheb did. And he made Uddhav ji his successor. This cannot go on like this. This country will run only by the Constitution. NCP also belongs to Pawar Sir only. We will keep fighting for this," he added.

About the FCRA Amendment Bill

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to establish a Designated Authority tasked with overseeing foreign contributions and assets acquired through such capital in instances where an entity's FCRA registration stands cancelled, surrendered or lapsed. The proposed legislation explicitly mandates that if such assets comprise a place of worship, the Designated Authority is required to maintain its religious character intact. Furthermore, it seeks to scale down the maximum penalty for statutory violations from five years' imprisonment to one year.

The FCRA framework governs the intake and utilisation of overseas funding across non-governmental organisations, charitable entities, academic institutions, religious trusts and affiliated bodies. Ministry of Home Affairs figures indicate that 13,520 entities received foreign remittances totalling Rs 55,741 crore between 2019 and 2022. Official records as of July 15, 2026, reveal that 14,449 active FCRA registrations were operational in the country, whereas 22,498 registrations stood cancelled and 15,212 had expired.