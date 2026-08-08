Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring announced the 'Punjab Da Ret Haq' Scheme, promising free sand for construction if the party wins the 2027 assembly elections to benefit citizens and boost the local economy.

In a major pre-election announcement, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring declared on Saturday that a future Congress government in the state will roll out the 'Punjab Da Ret Haq' Scheme following the 2027 assembly elections, making legally sourced sand completely free of cost for genuine household and public construction needs.

Unveiling the vision during a press address, Warring stated that the initiative is designed to turn Punjab's natural wealth into a direct, tangible benefit for ordinary citizens rather than allowing resources to enrich a select few. "Sand is not a luxury. It is needed to build a house, repair a home, construct a school, build a road, lay a drain and create infrastructure. If Punjab has this natural resource, why should an ordinary Punjabi beforced to pay an excessive price for it?" Warring questioned.

Scheme to Boost Local Economy and Public Works

Under the proposed framework, legally extracted sand will be provided without material costs for eligible public and household construction projects. Warring emphasised that the scheme's benefits will stretch far beyond individual homeowners, touching local economies and public works alike. According to the Congress chief, cheaper construction materials mean ordinary families can build or repair homes with significantly reduced financial strain, while public funds can stretch further to build more schools, hospitals, and roads. The initiative is also expected to stimulate local labour and supply chains, boosting employment opportunities for masons, plumbers, electricians, truck operators, and small contractors. "Our aim is not simply to make sand cheaper. We aim to make life cheaper and development faster for the people of Punjab," Warring added.

Warring Takes Aim at AAP's 'Failed' Mining Promises

Taking sharp aim at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Warring recalled their 2022 campaign promises regarding the mining sector, where AAP had projected annual revenues of ₹20,000 crore--amounting to roughly ₹1 lakh crore over five years--supposedly earmarked for health, education, and public welfare. "Four years later, the people of Punjab have every right to ask: where is that promised transformation?" Warring asked.

Contrasting the two models of governance, he stated, "AAP looked at Punjab's sand and saw government revenue. Congress looks at Punjab's sand and sees the homes of our families, the roads of our villages, the schools of our children and the jobs of our workers."

Robust Regulation and Environmental Protection Planned

Addressing potential concerns regarding environmental degradation and unchecked extraction, Warring clarified that "free sand" does not equate to a free-for-all. The initiative will be regulated by a robust, technology-driven management system designed to prevent misuse. The proposed safeguards include: digital permits and transparent allocation frameworks, GPS-based tracking and monitoring of authorised transport, real-time oversight of active mining sites, strict legal caps on extraction limits alongside robust environmental protections, zero tolerance and strict legal action against illegal mining and unauthorised transportation, regardless of political affiliation and priority access strictly reserved for genuine household and public infrastructure requirements

"Free sand will never mean a free licence to destroy Punjab's rivers. We will protect the environment while ensuring that Punjab's resources serve Punjab's people," Warring affirmed.

2027 Elections: A Choice Between Welfare and Revenue

Warring framed the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections as a decisive choice between two fundamentally different political approaches: one focused on revenue extraction versus a Congress-led model centred on public relief and welfare.

Summing up the party's core philosophy for the state, Warring stated: "Punjab di ret, Punjab de lokan layi. Punjab da paisa, Punjab de vikas layi. Punjab de kudrati srot, Punjab de har parivaar di bhalai layi" (Punjab's sand is for the people of Punjab, Punjab's money is for the development of Punjab, and Punjab's natural resources are for the welfare of every family in Punjab).

(ANI)