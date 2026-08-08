Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh said the state govt is consulting with students protesting over alleged JPSC and JSSC exam irregularities. She assured the govt's solidarity and commitment to resolving their 'genuine concerns' for systemic change.

Govt Committed to Resolving Student Concerns

Amid the ongoing protests over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC examinations, Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh on Saturday said state government is in active consultation with the students and is committed to resolving their "genuine concerns." The Minister emphasised that the government stands in solidarity with the aspirants and is looking to bring about a "remarkable change" in the system.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "We wanted to initiate the dialogue some 3-4 days back. We sent this proposal to students. We are in solidarity with the students, and we are with their genuine demands, whatever they may be. Since yesterday, we have had a series of consultations."

She further informed that a dedicated committee is currently reviewing the matter and Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been kept in the loop regarding the progress of the talks. "The committee has been meeting now. We have apprised our Chief Minister about it. I'm sure that very soon we'll reach a conclusion. Students have come up with very good suggestions and very genuine concerns they have raised, and the government is ready to resolve those," she added.

Underscoring the government's intent to reform the examination process, the Minister said, "We should just wait for a while and see how it comes up... I think it is high time that we consider them and make a remarkable change. We are still in consultation with the students. We'll take a call only after we are done with that."

Protest Site Under Surveillance

Meanwhile, the Ranchi administration has stepped up monitoring at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the primary site of the protest. CCTV cameras have been installed across the protest grounds to maintain law and order and monitor the situation as the stir continues.

New Feedback Channel Opened

The students have been protesting for several days, demanding transparency and a thorough investigation into the alleged discrepancies in the recruitment exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The recent irregularities in competitive examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) triggered widespread protests by candidates demanding transparency and structural changes. Today, a delegation of agitating JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi met with Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu. After the meeting, Minister Sonu announced that the state government has released a dedicated email ID to collect suggestions from students and stakeholders for policy reforms.