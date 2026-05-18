The Parliamentary Standing Committee has summoned NTA chief Pradeep Kumar Joshi over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The CBI has arrested 10 accused, including a coaching institute owner, and recovered a question bank with the exact exam questions.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Monday summoned National Testing Agency (NTA) chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi to seek an update on the investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

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Investigation and Corrective Measures

This comes amid mounting controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination after allegations of a paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the exam. The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21.

As a corrective measure, the Union Education Minister has announced that NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year.

CBI Probe Intensifies

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified another accused in the paper leak case.

Coaching Institute Owner Arrested

Another key accused, namely Shivaraj Motegaonkar, owner of RCC Coaching Institute, Latur, has been arrested. He is running this institute, which coaches the students for the NEET UG examination. It has nine branches, with the main branch at Latur. He is close to PV Kulkarni, Chemistry Lecturer, who is associated with NTA. Searches conducted at his institute and residence resulted in the recovery of a Chemistry question bank which contained exactly the same questions which appeared in the NEET exam held on May 3.

Nationwide Raids and Arrests

In the last 24 hours, CBI has also conducted searches at five locations at various places and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, and mobile phones.

CBI registered this case on May 12 based on the written complaint given by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, pertaining to the alleged paper leak of NEET-UG 2026 Examination. Immediately after registration of the case, special teams were formed, and searches were conducted at various locations across the country, and several suspects were picked up and interrogated.

So far, 10 accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahilyanagar. Earlier, nine accused have been produced in the court and taken into police custody, and an interrogation is going on. The 10th accused is being produced before the court.

Investigation is continuing with the special teams, and the investigation conducted so far has brought out the actual source of the leakage of Chemistry and Biology papers, which were circulated before the exam. Further, the middlemen involved in mobilising the students who paid lakhs of rupees to attend the special coaching classes where the questions which would come in the NEET UG-2026 exam were dictated and discussed have also been arrested.