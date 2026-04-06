A viral video from a Maharashtra bus depot captures the emotional farewell of a retiring state transport driver. In a heartwarming gesture, a colleague carries him on his shoulders, celebrating years of friendship and service, a moment that reminded many of the movie 'Sholay'.

A beautiful video from a bus depot in Maharashtra shows an emotional yet joyous farewell to a retiring state transport driver. The video depicts two senior colleagues having a moment that is both light-hearted and emotionally significant, as one takes the other onto his shoulders and carries him about like carefree buddies from their youth.

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The man being carried had spent years behind the wheel, carefully transporting several passengers to their destinations. But at the depot, he was recognised for more than simply his job. Colleagues remember him for his warmth, constant grin, and friendliness toward everyone.

As he observed his last day at work, the farewell became a celebration of the life he had created there. Surrounded by coworkers, one of his closest friends made a memorable gesture: picking him up and carrying him around on his shoulders. It was a simple deed, yet it embodied years of friendship, respect, and shared experiences.

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How Did Social Media React?

Many internet users were reminded of Jai and Veeru's renowned relationship from the film Sholay, especially the famous scene where Dharmendra climbs on Amitabh Bachchan's shoulders during the song Yeh Dosti. The comparison just increased the emotional intensity of the situation.

The video serves as a subtle reminder that, while occupations may come and go, friendships formed along the road may endure a lifetime, carried along in memories and, in some cases, physically on someone's shoulders.