A Gurugram court remanded AAP leader Sanjeev Arora to two-week judicial custody in a money laundering case. Arrested by the ED, he is accused in a case involving fraudulent GST transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore. The next hearing is on June 1.

A Gurugram sessions court on Monday remanded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjeev Arora to two-week judicial custody following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

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Sanjeev Arora's lawyer, Arjun Diwan, said that the court accepted the Enforcement Directorate's application for judicial remand and the next hearing is scheduled for June 1. "During today's court hearing, the ED filed an application requesting that the accused be placed in judicial custody... The judge has remanded him to judicial custody. The next hearing is scheduled for June 1," he said.

Details of the Arrest

A court in Gurugram had earlier remanded the AAP leader to seven days of ED custody. The arrest, which took place in Chandigarh on May 9, is linked to alleged fraudulent GST transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Arora was arrested following a day-long search at his four premises, including his residence, his associated entities, and one office premises belonging to Hampton Sky Realty Limited (HSRL), which is also under the agency's scanner in the case.

ED Investigation and Allegations

The ED's action was part of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) recorded by it on May 5 this year.

During the investigation, the ED said, HSRL is found to be "beneficially owned and controlled by Sanieev Arora and his family members, with Kavya Arora, son of Sanjeev Arora, as Managing Director, along with Hemant Sood, Chander Sekhar, Findoc Finvest Pvt Ltd and others.

ED further said HSRL sold mobile phones worth Rs 157.12 crore during the Financial Year 2023-24, to several local and overseas entities. "Sanjeev Arora was the Chairman and Managing Director of HISRL and was responsible for the conduct of the business of the company when the aforesaid illicit transactions took place," the ED remand copy had alleged. (ANI)