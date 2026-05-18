Fuel supply in Assam is normal with adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG. Officials urge the public to avoid panic buying. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India has successfully avoided energy shortages despite global conflicts.

Fuel Supply Normal in Assam

The State Level Coordinator for the Oil Industry in Assam-cum-Executive Director and State Head, IndianOil AOD State Office, Guwahati, has informed that the availability of essential petroleum products, including Petrol (MS), Diesel (HSD), and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), remains normal and uninterrupted across Assam.

Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies -- Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) -- are maintaining adequate fuel stocks across all supply locations, and the overall supply position in the region continues to remain stable.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The entire fuel supply chain, from terminals and depots to retail outlets, is operating efficiently and without any disruption.

Fuel stocks are being continuously monitored, and replenishment activities are progressing smoothly across all locations in the State.

LPG supplies to domestic consumers are being prioritized and remain normal across the state.

The situation is being closely monitored to ensure uninterrupted delivery to all consumers.

The Oil Industry is maintaining close coordination on logistics, stock movement, and retail operations to ensure seamless availability of fuel across the region.

The public is requested to remain assured and continue with normal consumption patterns and refrain from panic buying.

Consumers are advised to rely only on official communications from Oil Marketing Companies for accurate and verified information regarding fuel availability.

India Avoided Fuel Shortage Amid Global Crises: Puri

Meanwhile, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said India has successfully avoided shortages of crude oil, LPG and pipeline gas despite facing disruptions caused by two major wars in the world over the last four years.

Speaking during an interaction with the media in Varanasi, the Minister said the ongoing conflict in West Asia has created fresh challenges for the global energy sector and international supply chains.

"Look at the war going on in West Asia today, it is about to complete nearly 80 days. This conflict started on February 28. In the last four years, this is the second major war. Earlier, the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022, and now this conflict has been continuing for the last 80 days," Puri said.

He stated that despite these geopolitical disruptions, India ensured uninterrupted supply of energy products across the country.

"Because of this, many new challenges emerged. But I am happy to tell you that India is one such country in the world where we did not allow any shortage of crude oil, pipeline gas or LPG," the minister said.

"For the last four years, we did not increase prices and in fact had reduced them as well," he added.

However, he noted that rising crude oil prices and global instability have increased financial pressure on oil marketing companies (OMCS).

"At present, oil marketing companies are facing losses of Rs 1,000 crore per day, and the under-recovery is even higher," the minister said. (ANI)