A transport inspector from Datia was allegedly killed by her lover at a rented house in Bhopal. The accused was later found dead, having reportedly died by suicide. Police said the incident followed an argument between the couple of 7-8 years.

Incident reported in Khajoori Sadak

A woman transport inspector posted in Datia was allegedly killed at a rented house in Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal and later the accused, reportedly her lover, also allegedly died by suicide, a police officer said on Monday. The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Khajoori Sadak Police Station in the state capital late Sunday night. The woman had come to Bhopal from Datia two days before the incident and was staying at the house, rented in the name of the accused, according to the police.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said, “We received information from a lady, who informed us that she lived with a woman who had a three-year-old daughter and was a transport inspector posted in Datia. She had come to Bhopal from Datia two days ago and she was killed. Acting on the information, police reached the spot and examined the entire sequence of events. The accused, who was allegedly responsible for the incident, was found a short distance away from house, where he had also died by suicide.”

Argument preceded the incident

The officer said that the woman and the accused had known each other for around seven to eight years and they had an argument between them last night, following which the accused committed the incident. “They had known each other for around seven to eight years. The house where the incident took place was possibly rented in the name of the accused. There was an argument between them last night, following which the accused committed the incident,” he said.

Police launch investigation

The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter, the officer said. Speaking about the reason behind the incident, he said, “We are investigating the matter and examining their mobile phones. We will further analyse the call details and people living nearby will also be questioned. Based on this, it will become clear what the actual reason behind the incident was.”

The officer further added that the accused was originally from Sidhi and had been running a coaching centre for some time while possibly preparing for competitive examinations. (ANI)