Hyderabad entrepreneur Shobha alleged the GHMC and government are suppressing small advertising agencies, favouring influential players. She claimed to have evidence of scams and sought a meeting with CM Revanth Reddy, sparking criticism from BRS.

Entrepreneur Alleges Suppression, Seeks CM's Intervention

A Hyderabad-based entrepreneur, Shobha, has alleged that there is an attempt to suppress small players in the advertising sector seeking work opportunities with the government and GHMC and that chances are being given “only to influential and well-funded people”.

She also said that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should respond to the issues and she will provide the information with her. Shobha also claimed information about “scams” in the municipal and advertisement sectors and “how GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) is giving notices to companies and contract works”.

Her comments came a day after she made a post on X in which she levelled allegations of harassment. Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi has slammed the Congress government over the woman entrepreneur’s allegations.

'Giving Chances Only to Influential People'

Talking with ANI, Shobha alleged that some people are suppressing small players in terms of opportunities. “Yesterday, I posted a tweet that went viral, and many media friends asked me about that post. I am from an advertising agency. Some people are suppressing small players like us in terms of opportunities, and we are not getting any opportunities. They are giving chances only to influential and well-funded people. I am fighting against it. In the course of this issue, I approached several politicians, and the tweet was about what I faced with them. Some people are taking this issue in a different direction, so I have explained," she said.

"People should know about the issue. I have complete information about the scams going on in the municipal and advertisement sectors, and I will provide everything—how GHMC is giving notices to companies and contract works after the formation of the government, and what GHMC thinks about other agencies. Why is the Chief Minister not responding to these issues? If I get an appointment with the Telangana CM, I will tell him whether he knows or does not know about these issues. I want to tell him what is happening and ask him to take action, and about opportunities for small agencies," she added.

BRS Slams Congress Government Over 'Chilling' Allegations

BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar attacked the Revanth Reddy government over the issue and said some of her allegations are “chilling”.

Kumar said the woman alleged in her post that a man she understood “is closely associated” with the Chief Minister had asked her to come to a guest house “She has been running around to all the government offices. She knocked on everybody's door for a contract in the advertising sector in Hyderabad city, which is part of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department,” he said.

“But she alleged yesterday that one of the close followers and close aides of the Chief Minister asked her to come to a guest house. The news itself is very chilling, and it is emblematic of the deteriorating law and order situation and the misogyny which is so rampant in Revanth Reddy's government," he alleged.