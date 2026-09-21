FSSAI held a series of interactive meetings with Food Business Operators in Leh, Srinagar, and Jammu in September 2026. The meets focused on food safety compliance, licensing, and other regulatory matters in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

FSSAI Holds Interactive Meets in Ladakh, J&K

The FSSAI organised a series of interactive Food Business Operator (FBO) meets across the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir during September 2026, under the chairmanship of FSSAI NRO Director Devesh Kumar Mahla. The meetings were held at Leh on September 14, Srinagar on September 19, and Jammu on September 21, providing a common platform for FBOs and regulatory authorities to discuss food safety compliance, licensing-related matters and operational challenges.

Focus on Compliance and Regulatory Guidance

At Leh, the programme focused on strengthening food safety awareness, effective utilisation of the FoSCoS portal, expediting licensing processes and promoting compliance with applicable food safety standards. The Srinagar and Jammu meetings focused on practical issues relating to FoSCoS applications, inspection preparedness, labelling & display requirements, advertisement & claims compliance, licensing and recent developments in the food safety regulatory framework. Khalid Jhangir, JKAS, Commissioner of Food Safety of Jammu & Kashmir, attended the Srinagar programme.

Across all three programmes, FBOs actively interacted with FSSAI officials, raised operational and regulatory queries, and sought clarifications on compliance requirements. The interactive sessions provided an opportunity to understand the concerns of food businesses and facilitate better compliance through regulatory guidance. Through this series of FBO Meets, FSSAI-NRO reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening regulatory awareness, facilitating food businesses and promoting a culture of compliance, while ensuring adherence to food safety standards and applicable regulations across the Northern Region.

Street Food Vendor Training in Jammu

Earlier, FSSAI organised a Street Food Vendor Training Programme on September 19 in Jammu, in which a total of 818 street food vendors participated. In a post on X, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) stated that the programme aimed to sensitise and train street vendors on food safety practices.

"The FSSAI & Food and Drug Administration, Jammu, organised a Street Food Vendor Training Programme on 19 September 2026 at Jammu. A total of 818 street food vendors participated. The programme aimed to sensitise and train street food vendors on food safety," said FSSAI. (ANI)