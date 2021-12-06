  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wasim Rizvi, ex-Shia Waqf board chief, converts to Hinduism, wants to be cremated after death

    Rizvi reportedly requested that his cremation pyre be ignited by Hindu seer Narasimha Ananda Sarawati of Ghaziabad's Dasna temple.

    Wasim Rizvi ex Shia Waqf board chief converts to Hinduism wants to be cremated after death gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 3:46 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Wasim Rizvi, the divisive former Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board, has renounced Islam and publicly converted to Hinduism. On Monday, Rizvi was legally converted to Hinduism by Mahant Narasimha Ananda Sarawati of the Dasna temple, according to sources. In his will, Rizvi requested that his corpse should be burned rather than buried after his death, as is customary in Hinduism. Rizvi reportedly requested that his cremation pyre be ignited by Hindu seer Narasimha Ananda Sarawati of Ghaziabad's Dasna temple.

    The former Shia Waqf Board chairman sparked outrage when he petitioned the Supreme Court to remove 26 passages from the Quran that he said advocated terrorism and jihad. Rizvi had previously made a video in which he stated that he was afraid for his life since various extremist Islamic organisations had called for his death. Rizvi argued in his appeal that the offensive words were introduced to the holy Quran considerably later.

    "These passages were introduced to the Quran by the first three Caliphs to help in the growth of Islam through violence," Rizvi stated in his appeal. According to him, extremist Islamists and terrorist organisations exploit Quran passages to support jihad. Rizvi further stated that these passages were being used to lure illiterate Muslim youths into joining jihad.

    However, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea as frivolous and fined him Rs 50,000. After failing to have the terror-supporting words officially deleted from the Quran, Wasim Rizvi produced a new Islamic Holy book, removing the 26 verses from the Quran.

    Also Read | Puri seer Swami Nischalananda courts controversy, ‘Ayodhya mosque land will turn into Pakistani hub’

    Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, filed a complaint against Waseem Rizvi on November 17 for allegedly uttering disrespectful words about the Prophet. Owaisi said in his complaint to the Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad that Rizvi had authored a book in Hindi in which he attacked Prophet Mohammad and used offensive language. Owaisi had objected to Rizvi's latest book, 'Muhammad,' which was published on November 4 at the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad in the presence of Narasimha Ananda Sarawati.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2021, 3:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Covid surge: As 107 students test positive, parents panic; Education minister ready to shut schools-ycb

    Karnataka Covid surge: As 107 students test positive, parents panic; Education minister ready to shut schools

    Parliament winter session in uproar over Nagaland violence, here's what Opposition leaders demand-dnm

    Parliament winter session in uproar over Nagaland violence, here's what Opposition leaders demand

    Deal for AK 203 inked before Putin arrival Rajnath Singh hails dialogue with Russian counterpart gcw

    Deal for AK-203 inked before Putin's arrival, Rajnath Singh hails dialogue with Russian counterpart

    Telangana College turns COVID hotspot as 43 medical students test positive amid Omicron threat-dnm

    Telangana: College turns COVID hotspot as 43 medical students test positive amid Omicron threat

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: Jail manual flouted for Union minister's son Ashish Mishra, reveals RTI

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: Jail manual flouted for Union minister's son Ashish Mishra, reveals RTI

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22 England's 2019 Headingley hero Ben Stokes to play Brisbane Test Gabba Australia Here's what skipper Joe Root said

    Ashes 2021-22: England's 2019 Headingley hero Ben Stokes to play Brisbane Test? Here's what Joe Root said

    Nora Fatehi's OOPS moment caught on camera; video goes viral RCB

    (Watch) Nora Fatehi's OOPS moment caught on camera; video goes viral

    Aung San Suu Kyi the Nobel prize winner who is back in jail today gcw

    Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel prize winner who is back in jail today

    Is Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu in a cosy relationship with Ankita Shorey? SCJ

    Is Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu in a cosy relationship with Ankita Shorey?

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Here's how social media celebrated Virat Kohli and Co's series win-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Here's how social media celebrated Virat Kohli and Co's series win

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon