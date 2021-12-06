Wasim Rizvi, ex-Shia Waqf board chief, converts to Hinduism, wants to be cremated after death

Wasim Rizvi, the divisive former Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board, has renounced Islam and publicly converted to Hinduism. On Monday, Rizvi was legally converted to Hinduism by Mahant Narasimha Ananda Sarawati of the Dasna temple, according to sources. In his will, Rizvi requested that his corpse should be burned rather than buried after his death, as is customary in Hinduism. Rizvi reportedly requested that his cremation pyre be ignited by Hindu seer Narasimha Ananda Sarawati of Ghaziabad's Dasna temple.

The former Shia Waqf Board chairman sparked outrage when he petitioned the Supreme Court to remove 26 passages from the Quran that he said advocated terrorism and jihad. Rizvi had previously made a video in which he stated that he was afraid for his life since various extremist Islamic organisations had called for his death. Rizvi argued in his appeal that the offensive words were introduced to the holy Quran considerably later.

"These passages were introduced to the Quran by the first three Caliphs to help in the growth of Islam through violence," Rizvi stated in his appeal. According to him, extremist Islamists and terrorist organisations exploit Quran passages to support jihad. Rizvi further stated that these passages were being used to lure illiterate Muslim youths into joining jihad.

However, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea as frivolous and fined him Rs 50,000. After failing to have the terror-supporting words officially deleted from the Quran, Wasim Rizvi produced a new Islamic Holy book, removing the 26 verses from the Quran.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, filed a complaint against Waseem Rizvi on November 17 for allegedly uttering disrespectful words about the Prophet. Owaisi said in his complaint to the Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad that Rizvi had authored a book in Hindi in which he attacked Prophet Mohammad and used offensive language. Owaisi had objected to Rizvi's latest book, 'Muhammad,' which was published on November 4 at the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad in the presence of Narasimha Ananda Sarawati.