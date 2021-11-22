Puri seer Swami Nischalananda courts controversy, ‘Ayodhya mosque land will turn into Pakistani hub’

He further said that if similar court judgments come for disputed shrines of Kashi and Mathura, another two Pakistani hubs will come up in the country.”

Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati has objected to the decision of construction of a mosque with the land given to the Sunni Waqf Board. He courted controversy by saying that land mandated to the Sunni Waqf Board to build a mosque in Ayodhya would soon turn into a ‘Pakistani’ hub. After paying obeisance to Ram Lalla late Saturday, the Puri seer said, “With construction of another mosque in lieu of Babri masjid, we will be creating a mini-Pakistan.

He was answering the questions of devotees in the inaugural session of Sanatan Mahasangam organized by Brahm Sagar Sangathan at Ramkathapark. He further said that if similar court judgments come for the disputed shrines of Kashi and Mathura, another two Pakistani hubs will come up in the country.”

The Shankracharya raised an objection to handing over a 5acre plot to Muslims by the Supreme Court in its Ayodhya judgment. “Muslims will be constructing a grand mosque in Ayodhya, which will be the epicentre of anti-national activity by those nurturing allegiance to Pakistan,” he said.

Reacting to Shankracharya's statement, IICF secretary Athar Husain was quoted by The Times of India saying, “It’s unbelievable that a seer can issue such a statement that fuels hatred against a community. If he has said these words, it’s very unfortunate. I will not make any comment on a Shankaracharya because Islam teaches us to respect religious heads.”

Talking to TOI, Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ramjanmabhoomi temple, said, “These are the personal views of the Puri Shankaracharya. The Supreme Court has given land for Ram temple and for the mosque. There’s no dispute left in Ayodhya.” The mosque trust constituted by the Sunni Waqf Board (Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation) has chalked out a blueprint to construct a mosque, a 300-bed charitable hospital, community kitchen and a research centre in Bhannipur village.