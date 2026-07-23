Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticised the Centre's delayed dialogue with students, defending Rahul Gandhi's statements on NEET. He demanded an investigation while Union Minister JP Nadda called for a non-politicised debate in Parliament.

Warring Defends Rahul Gandhi, Slams Centre's Response

Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said that the BJP-led Central government initiated dialogue with the students after fearing that the "situation could escalate" and said that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, "speaks the truth" and "stands by his statements". Responding to the press conference of Union Minister JP Nadda, Warring told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi presented the statistics on SIR. When he presented the data on vote theft, he said it was a matter for investigation, but no investigation was ever conducted. Today, he has again stated that these statistics require an investigation. How can Nadda Sahib simply say that this is true or false? Rahul Gandhi is a leader who says he speaks the truth and then stands by his statements. Calling Rahul Gandhi's statistics false is not justified."

Warring further referred to the government's response to the ongoing protests, "After one and a half months, when you felt that the anger had increased and the situation had escalated, you called the protestors and started listening to them. You also felt that the situation could deteriorate, and since Rahul Gandhi had come out in their support, you sent your Minister of State to meet Rahul Gandhi."

"Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign," Warring added.

Nadda Calls for Non-Politicised Discussion in Parliament

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the issue of paper leaks should not be politicised and it is a serious problem which requires in-depth discussion. Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said that the government is ready to discuss all aspects of NEET-UG paper leak in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference, he said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "responsible and responsive".

"We should move beyond blame and counter-allegations and discuss this. The best medium for discussion is Parliament, and we are ready for that discussion. Let there be a thorough discussion, delving into the details through in-depth discussion. What are the factors leading to the paper leak? Who are the people involved, and how has the Central Government responded?"he asked.

"How have we addressed this issue when a paper leak has come to our attention, and how should other governments address it? What is the point we should deeply consider and find a solution to so that injustice is not done to our students, numbering in the millions?" he added. (ANI)