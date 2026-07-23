Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota reviewed the flood situation in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat. He sought cooperation from neighbouring districts for relief items and directed all concerned departments to expedite restoration works.

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Wednesday reviewed the current flood situation of the Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts and the preparedness of the various line departments. In a high-level meeting held at the Chief Secretary's conference hall in Guwahati, L Sweety Changsan, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management Department and Chief Executive Officer, ASDMA, explained the present flood scenario with a brief presentation.

Relief and Assistance Mobilised

Kota, after that, sought cooperation from the District Commissioners (DCs) of the neighbouring districts like Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metro through video conferencing for essential relief items to supply to the affected districts, especially Sivasagar, during the meeting. The Chief Secretary also took stock of the availability of materials like country boats, IRB boats, drinking water, biscuits, etc. from these districts which can be supplied to Sivasagar.

The Chief Secretary also requested the central agencies like National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, Indian Airforce, NHAI, NF Railways, Food Corporation of India (FCI), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), to enhance their assistance in ensuring swift restoration of essential services and support for affected communities.

Directives for Swift Restoration

Kota also directed all concerned line departments to expedite repair and restoration works in flood-affected areas while ensuring uninterrupted distribution of relief materials and the provision of essential services in relief camps and affected localities. He stressed the importance of close inter-departmental coordination and prompt response to minimise hardships faced by the flood-affected population.

The meeting was also attended by Ajay Tewari, Addl Chief Secretary, Home & Political Department, B Kalyan Chakravarthy, Addl Chief Secretary, Panchayat & Rural Development and other senior officers of various line departments.