Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the evolving nature of warfare, asserting that national security now extends beyond borders to encompass economic, digital, energy, and food security, highlighting the need for a robust military.

Evolving Nature of Warfare and National Security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday underscored the evolving nature of warfare, asserting that national security now extends beyond borders to encompass economic, digital, energy, and food security. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, he highlighted the importance of a strong military backed by citizens prepared to stand united in defence of the nation.

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"Present-day warfare transcends borders, with national security encompassing economic, digital, energy, and even food security," said Rajnath Singh as he underscored the need for a robust military supported by prepared citizens capable of standing shoulder-to-shoulder to protect the nation under any circumstances.

Virtually addressing the Raising Day celebrations and the Diamond Jubilee of Sainik School, Ghorakhal in Uttarakhand, he asserted that the nature of conflicts has undergone a paradigm shift as a nation can today be weakened through economic, cyber, space and information warfare, which demands every citizen to remain vigilant & prepared at all times.

Preparing Youth for Modern Challenges

While the Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is leaving no stone unturned to equip the defence forces with niche weapons & technologies, the Defence Minister emphasised that the citizens, especially the youth, need to develop mental toughness and intellectual clarity through discipline & determination to help the nation tackle any and every situation.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the concept of VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous), he exhorted the students to develop their own version of VUCA, i.e., Vision, Understanding, Courage and Adaptability, to navigate modern challenges effectively.

Bolstering 'Nari Shakti'

Highlighting the steps taken by the Government towards ensuring that a larger number of youth imbibe the values essential for nation-building, Rajnath Singh stated that recently, a decision was taken to establish 100 new Sainik Schools across the country in the Public-Private Partnership model. He added that another initiative includes increasing the number of vacancies within the National Cadet Corps (NCC). "Earlier, the NCC had an intake capacity of 17 lakh cadets; this has now been expanded to 20 lakh," he said.

Defence Minister described the decision of admission of girls into Sainik Schools as historic and revolutionary, which is bolstering the country's 'Nari Shakti'. These girls will, in the times to come, become the torchbearers of 'Nari Shakti' and scale new heights across various sectors, he said.

Sainik School Ghorakhal's Diamond Jubilee

Extending his greetings to students, faculty, alumni and their families at Sainik School, Ghorakhal, completing 60 years of dedicated service to the nation, Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that the students will continue to uphold the highest standards of discipline and dedication, bringing pride to their families, institution and the nation.

He added, "Over decades, the school has sent more than 800 students to the National Defence Academy and over 2,000 candidates to the Armed Forces through various entry schemes such as Combined Defence Services Examination and Air Force Common Admission Test."

The release stated that he hoped that the institution would continue to produce leaders who contribute meaningfully to nation-building. The distinguished alumni of the school, including General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt Gen MK Katiyar, are a source of inspiration to the students, he added. (ANI)