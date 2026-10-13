DDA Housing Scheme 2026 offers 2,516 Narela LIG flats at a 25% discount, bringing the price to around ₹14.95 lakh. Check registration dates, booking details, fees and additional charges.

Buying a home in Delhi can be expensive, but the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced a housing scheme that may offer some relief to eligible buyers looking for affordable accommodation. Under the DDA Housing Investment Scheme 2026, a total of 2,516 flats in Narela will be offered to buyers in the Lower Income Group (LIG) category at a 25% discount. After the discount, the price of each flat is expected to be around ₹14.95 lakh.

If you are planning to apply, it is important to understand the locations, registration schedule, booking process and additional charges before proceeding.

DDA Housing Scheme 2026: Where Are the 2,516 Flats Located?

The flats are situated in Narela, across Pockets 3 and 6 in Sectors G-2 to G-6. Of the total inventory, 1,020 flats are located in Pocket 3, while the remaining 1,496 are in Pocket 6.

Each flat has an area of approximately 49.90 square metres, including the shared area. Interested buyers should review the official scheme brochure to understand the layout, location and other property-specific details before making a decision.

When Will DDA Registration and Booking Begin?

The scheme brochure will be available on the DDA website from October 13 at 12 noon. Registration for interested applicants is scheduled to begin on October 14, while flat bookings will open on October 20 at 12 noon.

Applicants can complete the registration and booking process through DDA's housing portal. Those who have already registered on the portal do not need to register again.

Prospective buyers should check the official portal for the detailed application process, eligibility conditions and any updates to the announced schedule.

Registration Fee and Booking Amount: How Much Should You Pay?

Applicants must pay a one-time, non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,500. At the time of booking a flat, they will also need to deposit ₹1 lakh.

Additional charges will apply separately when the allotment letter is issued. These include maintenance charges, water connection charges and conversion charges, wherever applicable. These costs are not included in the advertised flat price.

What Does DDA Say About Narela's Development?

According to DDA, Narela is being developed as a modern residential and commercial hub. Planned improvements include metro expansion, wider roads and better security facilities.

However, prospective buyers should verify the current status of these planned facilities rather than assume that all improvements are already available. Checking the official brochure, additional charges and exact flat location can help applicants make a more informed decision before booking.