Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary has expressed strong confidence in the party's ability to secure a hat-trick in the 2027 Assembly elections, highlighting the transformative work under PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Friday expressed confidence that the party would secure a resounding majority in the 2027 Assembly elections and achieve a hat-trick of electoral victories in the state. "We will secure a resounding majority in 2027 and achieve a hat-trick of electoral victories," Chaudhary said while addressing the media.

Chaudhary thanked the BJP's national leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility of serving as the state president and said the party had set a clear target for the 2027 elections. "I would like to thank our national leadership for entrusting a party worker like me with the responsibility of serving as the state president for such a big state. Together, we have set a clear goal for 2027," he said.

Chaudhary said party workers were confident of the party's prospects based on the welfare initiatives undertaken over the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the changes brought about in Uttar Pradesh during the last 10 years under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "The Bharatiya Janata Party is an ideologically-driven organisation, one that functions entirely on the strength of its structure. Our party workers have assured me that, based on the public welfare initiatives implemented over the last 12 years under the leadership of Modi ji—which have truly benefited the people—and the transformative changes seen in Uttar Pradesh over the past 10 years under Yogiji’s leadership, we are well-positioned for success," he said.

Highlighting changes in the state's law and order situation and infrastructure, Chaudhary said the identity of Uttar Pradesh had evolved under the BJP government. "The very identity of Uttar Pradesh has evolved; today, our women and daughters can step out of their homes in the evening or even at night in an environment of complete safety," he said. He also highlighted the state's expressway network, claiming that Uttar Pradesh had become the state with the highest number of expressways in the country. Legislative Assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh in early 2027.