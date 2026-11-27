Delhi Police filed a supplementary charge sheet against Advocate Deepak Khatri for alleged links to an international arms trafficking racket and terror modules, marking a significant development in the UAPA and Arms Act case.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Delhi Police has filed a supplementary charge sheet against advocate Deepak Khatri in Rouse Avenue Court. He has been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with UAPA and the Arms Act, linked to a huge illegal arms recovery and an international arms trafficking racket of Shahbaz Ansari. Khatri claims to be a member of the legal team of Lawrence Bishnoi. He was detained on August 25 from Indira Gandhi International Airport pursuant to a LOC. Special Judge (UAPA) Kiran Bansal took the charge sheet on record on November 25 after receiving it from the Principal District and Sessions Judge. Delhi Police has filed the charge sheet against Deepak Khatri alias Deepak Nanda and Rishabh Kapoor. A status report was also filed by the Delhi police, submitting that sanction under UAPA is awaited. The court directed the supply of the copy of the main charge sheet and the supplementary charge sheet to the accused, Deepak Khatri and Rishabh Kapoor. The matter has been listed for scrutiny of documents on December 8, 2026.

On October 31, the court rejected the second bail plea of Deepak Khatri. The first bail application was withdrawn on October 14, 2026. While dismissing the bail plea, the court had said, "In the present case, there has been substantial and effective compliance with the mandate of law, and reasons of arrest were supplied to the accused against written acknowledgement." The court had said that the accused himself is an Advocate, his wife is also an Advocate, and therefore, they are well versed with the law and the procedures. The court said that the application filed by the accused is devoid of merits and no ground is made out to grant bail to the accused due to the following reasons, including that the accused was produced before the Remand Court within 24 hours of his detention/apprehension at IGI Airport. The court said that the Grounds of arrest and reasons of arrest were duly communicated to the accused against written acknowledgement before 1.32 p.m. on August 26, 2026. "Grounds of arrest were also duly communicated to the wife and the counsel for the accused on the same day orally immediately after the arrest and in writing also on the same day," the court said in the order. The investigating officer (IO) filed a reply to the bail application stating that the present FIR was registered on the receipt of secret information when four accused persons were apprehended and during their search 10 semi-automatic pistols and 116 live cartridges were recovered from them. It was further stated that during investigation, accused Mohd. Rahil disclosed that notorious arms trafficker Shahbaz Ansari and Rehan Ansari are his cousin and maternal uncle, respectively. Shahbaz Ansari was arrested in the year 2022 by NIA, and thereafter, he was released on interim bail. Shahbaz Ansari did not surrender after being released on interim bail and left India and is presently believed to be operating from Bangladesh. It was also stated that raids were conducted and till now 20 accused persons have been arrested who are associated with International Arms Trafficking and terror module of Shahbaz Ansari and total 33 high end foreign made sophisticated firearms including 02 sub machine gun and 368 live cartridges are recovered either from their possession or at their instance. (ANI)