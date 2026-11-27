SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the BJP over speculation regarding the Delimitation Bill. Meanwhile, the upcoming Parliamentary session has intensified debates on the potential legislation and future caste census plans in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over speculation that the Delimitation Bill may be introduced during Parliament's upcoming Special Session, calling the reported move a major misstep. Reacting to the buzz surrounding the proposed legislation, Yadav called it "the biggest mistake of the BJP." Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the SP chief vowed to conduct a caste census to ensure proportional representation if his party wins power in the state. "Census is ongoing right now. Samajwadi will form the government here, and a caste census will be done. Every caste will get rights as per their population," he added. On Thursday, Samajwadi Party released its election manifesto, promising a caste census in the state.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced that the second part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on November 30 and will conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. Although the government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings, the announcement has intensified speculation over the possible introduction of the Delimitation Bill and the implementation of women's reservation.

The INDIA bloc has heavily criticised the Centre over the Delimitation Bill. Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram has alleged that the exercise could lead to "gerrymandering" and widen the gap in parliamentary representation between southern and northern states. A delimitation exercise in the Lok Sabha would require a Constitutional amendment and a two-thirds majority in Parliament, which the Constitution (131st Amendment Bill) failed to garner on April 17. This time around, however, the ruling alliance has 320 MPs in the Lok Sabha. But its ability to secure the required two-thirds majority could depend on the positions of the DMK, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and YSR Congress Party. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin has reiterated the party’s demand for safeguards to protect the state’s share of representation in the Lok Sabha, asserting that there would be “no question of any compromise” on the state's interests. NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule has refrained from clarifying the party's stand, stating that she had not yet seen the draft legislation or the session's agenda. Meanwhile, the YSRCP is inclined to support the proposed Delimitation Bill, provided the legislation ensures regional balance and protects the interests and political representation of states, particularly those in southern India, party sources said.

The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha up to 850 seats. The implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, providing 33 per cent reservation for women in the legislature, is linked to the delimitation exercise. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded on August 13, with both Houses adjourned sine die. (ANI)