Ramlila Maidan in Delhi has a reported booking cost of ₹1.21 lakh, with three dates listed for December 2026. Check the venue charges, date availability and key details before planning an event.

Protesters cannot just gather anywhere in Delhi now. They cannot protest at Jantar Mantar anymore. Delhi Police has issued strict new rules. They have fixed specific spots for protests. People can only protest at Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground in North Delhi, and CBD Ground in East Delhi. Delhi Police made this rule to control law and order. They also want to stop public life disruptions. Opposition political parties are not happy with this move. But common people hope this will finally stop daily traffic jams.

Protest ground rent crosses one lakh rupees

Political parties have to spend over a lakh rupees to protest at Ramlila Maidan. The one-day rent is Rs 1.21 lakh. The ground is available for only three days this year: December 29, 30, and 31. Organizers have already booked all other dates. Ramlila Maidan spreads across 12 acres. Around 50,000 people can gather here at once. The daily booking rent is Rs 50,000. Organizers also have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 55,000. The total initial cost reaches Rs 1.21 lakh including taxes. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) horticulture department handles these bookings. Organizers must get a No Objection Certificate from Delhi Police first. Only then will the MCD consider their booking application.

Free protests are still possible at Ramlila Maidan

MCD officials said protesters can use a small part of Delhi Ramlila Maidan for free. But this small area can only hold about 150 people. So, no recognized political party will want to use this tiny space.