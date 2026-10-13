Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays tribute to Maa Chandraghanta on Navratri 2026 Day 3, praying for courage, peace, happiness and prosperity for people across India.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her greetings on the third day of Sharadiya Navratri, paying tribute to Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga. In her message, she sought the goddess’s blessings for happiness, peace and prosperity across the country.

Gupta described Maa Chandraghanta as a symbol of courage, strength and tranquillity. Her message highlighted the spiritual significance of worshipping the goddess during Navratri and expressed hope that her blessings would bring well-being to people in every household.

Sharadiya Navratri Day 3: CM Rekha Gupta Shares Wishes

Taking to social media, Gupta offered her respects to Maa Chandraghanta on the auspicious third day of Navratri. She expressed faith in the goddess’s blessings and prayed for the welfare of all citizens.

During the nine-day festival, devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Durga, with each day dedicated to a different manifestation of the divine feminine. The third day is devoted to Maa Chandraghanta, whose worship is traditionally associated with courage, inner strength and peace.

Devotees seek the goddess’s blessings for a harmonious life and the ability to face challenges with confidence. Gupta’s message reflected these beliefs, extending her prayers beyond individual well-being to the happiness and prosperity of the wider community.

Maa Chandraghanta: Goddess of Courage, Strength and Peace

Maa Chandraghanta is recognised by the crescent moon adorning her forehead, which gives the goddess her name. She is traditionally depicted riding a lion or tiger, symbolising courage and strength.

Her form represents the ability to confront fear and adversity without losing inner balance. Devotees believe that worshipping Maa Chandraghanta helps them seek protection from difficulties and find peace of mind.

In her message, Gupta highlighted the goddess’s association with fearlessness and divine protection. The symbolism of Maa Chandraghanta also serves as a reminder to remain courageous during difficult circumstances and move forward with faith and determination.

CM Rekha Gupta Prays for Happiness and Prosperity Across India

Gupta prayed that Maa Chandraghanta’s blessings would remain with people throughout the country. She expressed her wish for happiness and prosperity in every home, peace in every heart and auspiciousness in everyone’s life.

The Chief Minister concluded her message with the devotional invocation, “Jai Maa Chandraghanta”.

Her Navratri greeting combined religious devotion with a message of collective well-being. As devotees observe the festival through prayers and rituals, the third day offers an opportunity to reflect on the values of courage, strength and peace associated with Maa Chandraghanta.