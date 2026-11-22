CM Revanth Reddy aims for a second term in Telangana, urging grassroots strengthening. Meanwhile, the Congress leadership is addressing internal dissent and organizational issues under new AICC in-charge B M Sandeep Kumar.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Predicts Congress Return to Power

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday expressed confidence that the Congress would return to power in the state for a second consecutive term, even as the party leadership stepped up efforts to address growing differences among its legislators and strengthen organisational coordination.

Addressing a joint party meeting at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy urged Congress workers to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and asserted that the leadership was closely monitoring their performance and conduct. "You work hard at the grassroots level. Leave the strategy and tactics needed to bring the party into power to us; we will take care of it. You might be thinking about who works hard, saying, 'Nobody is watching us.' We are closely observing everyone's conduct, everyone's way of speaking, and everyone's hard work in the state of Telangana," Reddy said, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Internal Challenges and Party Strategy

The Congress leadership held a series of organisational meetings in Hyderabad following the arrival of newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in-charge B M Sandeep Kumar on his maiden visit to the state. The meetings aim to address public disagreements among Congress legislators, including concerns raised by MLAs regarding development funding and party governance. As the government approaches its third year, the leadership is focused on reconciling internal differences while preparing for future electoral contests.