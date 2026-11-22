BJP cadres in Chennai protested, demanding the right to light a traditional lamp at Thiruparankundram hill. The issue remains a contentious legal dispute between the state government and the party, currently pending before the Supreme Court.

BJP Cadres Protest in Chennai Over Thiruparankundram Lamp Controversy

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 (ANI): BJP cadres, led by party state secretary Vinoj P Selvam, took out a lamp procession in Chennai, demanding that the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill. The procession was organised amid the ongoing controversy over the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the hilltop site. BJP workers raised slogans and reiterated their demand for the ceremonial lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon.

Earlier, BJP leader B L Santhosh also targeted the Tamil Nadu government over its move to challenge the court’s decision, alleging that Hindus were being forced to fight for their religious practices in the state. In a post on X, Santhosh said, “Tamil Nadu Govt under @actorvijay & @TVKVijayHQ appeals against court decision to allow even limited Karthika Deepotsava tomorrow on Karthika Somavara. Hindus have to fight for every ritual, festival, procession in Tamil Nadu.”

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran also questioned Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s government’s move to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the order allowing a lamp to be lit atop the Tiruparankundram lamp pillar during the upcoming Maha Karthigai Deepam festival, accusing the government of adopting an anti-Hindu stance. In a post on X, Nagenthran wrote, “Why is Mr. @TVKVijayHQ’s government so fired up about lighting a lamp on the lamp pillar? I strongly condemn the anti-Hindu stance of @TVKPartyHQ, which has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a ‘review’ of the Court’s order allowing a lamp to be lit atop the Tiruparankundram lamp pillar on the upcoming Maha Karthigai Deepam festival. Why is Mr Joseph Vijay so rattled about lighting the Karthigai lamp on land belonging to the temple at Tiruparankundram, the first battlefield of Lord Murugan? While all other organisations are keeping quiet and respecting the Supreme Court’s order, why is the TVK government alone rushing to file a review petition? Is the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, which is supposed to protect temple properties, itching to turn Kandhar Malai into ‘Sikandar’ Malai? Must Mr Joseph Vijay stoop so low for vote-bank politics? Moreover, the TVK government, which keeps filing petitions in the courts to prevent a lamp from being lit atop the Tiruparankundram lamp pillar, must not forget that every rupee spent on government lawyers is public money paid in taxes! There can be no forgiveness for Mr Joseph Vijay, who, like cutting off his own nose to spite his face, is using Murugan devotees’ own money to argue against their right to worship! Therefore, Murugan devotees will soon teach a fitting lesson to Mr Joseph Vijay’s anti-Hindu government, which, while claiming to govern for ‘everyone,’ is deliberately stripping Murugan devotees of their right to worship!” he added.

This year’s Karthigai Deepam celebrations have also been accompanied by a legal and political dispute over the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, located near the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah. The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns. The Madras High Court overturned the decision in December 2025, and a division bench reaffirmed the order in January 2026, directing that the ceremony be conducted in coordination with the police and the Archaeological Survey of India. The Tamil Nadu government subsequently approached the Supreme Court, which issued notice on the state’s plea in August 2026. On November 20, 2026, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights. The state government has since filed a review petition seeking an immediate stay on the order. (ANI)