Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan attended the closing ceremony of the Sardar @150 Unity March at the Statue of Unity. He paid tribute to Sardar Patel's role in unifying India and highlighted the nation's progress under PM Modi's leadership.

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan graced the closing ceremony of the Sardar @150 Unity March -National Padyatra at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on Saturday. He paid rich tribute to Sardar Patel's historic role, stating that the nation will always remain indebted to the Iron Man of India for unifying the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President said it was a profound honour to participate in the culmination of this historic national padyatra, adding that this was his first official visit to the sacred land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel since assuming office. He paid rich tribute to Sardar Patel's historic role in integrating more than 560 princely states, stating, "Our nation will always remain indebted to the Iron Man of India for unifying and laying the strong foundation of Akhand Bharat."

The Power of Padyatras for Unity

He highlighted the significance of the padyatra commencing on November 26 - Samvidhaan Diwas, noting that the participation of more than 14 lakh youth in over 1,300 padyatras demonstrated the enduring flame of unity lit by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Recalling his own padyatra experiences--including a 19,000 km Rath Yatra and multiple padyatras across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh for causes such as river-linking, eradicating terrorism, implementing a uniform civil code, eliminating untouchability, and combating narcotic drugs, the Vice-President said such yatras are powerful instruments for connecting with people and spreading the message of unity and national purpose.

Fulfilling Patel's Dream of a Strong India

The Vice-President emphasised that Sardar Patel's dream of a strong and self-reliant India is becoming a reality under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi. He underlined India's rapid progress in the last decade economically, socially, militarily, and strategically as well as its steady journey toward becoming the world's third-largest economy.

A Call to India's Youth

Addressing the youth, the Vice-President said they are the powerhouse of India's future and, when guided by unity, discipline, and national purpose, can transform the nation into a global leader in innovation and development. Calling upon the youth to firmly say 'No to Drugs', he advised them to use social media responsibly and contribute to digital literacy and cyber safety.

National Progress and Reforms

Recognising the strong presence of women at the event, the Vice-President highlighted the transformative impact of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which has shifted the national focus from women's empowerment to women-led development.

Speaking on national security, he said India's defence capabilities have grown manifold, citing Operation Sindoor as a defining moment that demonstrated the nation's resolve to defend its sovereignty and combat cross-border terrorism. He further highlighted the four new Labour Codes as a major reform reflecting the ideals of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas, transforming India's labour framework into a modern, transparent, and worker-centric system.

Homage to Sardar Patel and a New India

Concluding his address, the Vice President said that as the nation culminates this nationwide padyatra at the world's tallest statue, it pays homage not only to Sardar Patel's legacy but also to the spirit of a New India. He added that in this Amrit Kaal, as the nation moves steadfastly towards Viksit Bharat @2047, the ideals of Sardar Patel must continue to serve as its guiding force.

Earlier, the Vice-President was accorded a Guard of Honour at Ekta Nagar upon his maiden visit to the state after assuming office. He also paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity.

About the Unity March

The 10-day national padyatra from Karamsad to the Statue of Unity covering 180 kilometres, symbolised self-reliance and environmental consciousness. This journey, conceived under the vision of the Prime Minister, reaffirmed the message of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

The event was graced by Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister, Panchayati Raj and Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister, Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State, Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State, Housing & Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu and other dignitaries. (ANI)