Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet are visiting the Golden Temple on Dec 8 for 'shukrana' after the successful 'Gurmat Samagam' at Red Fort. The event, for Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's martyrdom anniversary, drew a record 6 lakh devotees.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her entire Cabinet, will visit Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on Monday, December 8, to offer 'shukrana' (thanksgiving) for the grand and historic success of the three-day 'Gurmat Samagam' organised at the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, CMO said.

According to the CMO, the Chief Minister said that it was only through the blessings of Darbar Sahib that such a large-scale religious event could be successfully concluded in the national capital. Nearly six lakh devotees participated over the three days to seek the Guru's blessings, a record in itself. The Chief Minister described the extraordinary success of the 'Gurmat Samagam' at the Red Fort as the grace of Guru Sahib. She said, "Despite an atmosphere of fear caused by a terror incident just days before the event, more than six lakh devotees attended without disruption, clear evidence that the power of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's sacrifice continues to unite society even today."

The Chief Minister added that her visit to Harmandir Sahib with her entire Cabinet is not merely a formal gesture, but a symbol of deep faith and gratitude towards the Guru tradition. In Sikh history, Harmandir Sahib is a sacred place where devotees from around the world come not only for darshan, but also to find spiritual peace, courage, and the spirit of service. She said that offering 'shukrana' at the holy shrine is also a mark of the Delhi Government's respect for the Sikh community and a salute to Delhi's shared heritage, reaffirming that even in difficult times, the Guru's light continues to guide and bind everyone together.

Historic 'Gurmat Samagam' at Red Fort

The Chief Minister shared that the three-day 'Gurmat Samagam', held from November 23 to 25 at the Red Fort, emerged as one of the most magnificent and historic religious events in independent India. The samagam was jointly organised by the Delhi Government and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, and witnessed the participation of six lakh devotees, a record. Devotees from Delhi, various states across India, and from abroad paid homage to the Ninth Guru and remembered his supreme sacrifice. The event's significance grew further when President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries visited the Red Fort to offer their respects to Guru Sahib. In their messages, the dignitaries described Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's sacrifice as a moral pillar of Indian civilisation.

Event Highlights and Activities

The Chief Minister also highlighted the key features of the Gurmat Samagam, the grand kirtan darbar, the historic 'Shaheedi Yatra', the exhibition displayed at the museum, and the light and sound show. The melodious rendition of Gurbani by raagi jathas from India and abroad filled the atmosphere with spiritual energy during the mega kirtan darbar. Devotees participated with great devotion in the Akhand Paths and collectively recited Gurbani upon the completion of the Sukhmani Sahib Prayer series. During the event, the sacred form of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji was ceremoniously brought from Gurdwara Sisganj Sahib to the historic Red Fort in a palanquin.

The Chief Minister added that, in response to the overwhelming demand from devotees, the Delhi Government extended the exhibition and the light and sound show at the museum until November 30, so that more people could experience this historic presentation, CMO read.