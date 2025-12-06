The DGCA has set up a 4-member committee to investigate recent large-scale operational disruptions at IndiGo Airlines. Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol said the panel will review crew planning and compliance to prevent future incidents.

DGCA Forms Committee to Probe IndiGo Disruptions

In the wake of recent disruptions, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday said that the DGCA has set up a four-member committee to review the operational disruptions in IndiGo Airlines. The committee will look into issues like crew planning, operational readiness, and compliance with new flight duty time regulations to prevent such incidents in the future. Mohol also assured that the Ministry is taking all necessary steps to ensure smooth travel for passengers.

In a post on X, Murlidhar Mohol wrote, "DGCA has constituted a four-member committee to review the factors behind the recent large-scale operational disruptions in IndiGo Airlines. The committee will assess gaps in crew planning, operational preparedness and compliance with revised FDTL norms to prevent such incidents in the future."

DGCA has constituted a four-member committee to review the factors behind the recent large-scale operational disruptions in IndiGo Airlines. The committee will assess gaps in crew planning, operational preparedness and compliance with revised FDTL norms to prevent such incidents… pic.twitter.com/YlWd3llELG — Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) December 6, 2025

"The Ministry is taking every possible action to ensure smooth travel for passengers," the post read.

Widespread Cancellations Leave Passengers Stranded

IndiGo operations across India remained severely disrupted even on Saturday, with more than 100 flights cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and other cities.

Disruptions at Major Airports

According to airport data accessed today, several major hubs reported significant cancellations by IndiGo. Hyderabad Airport recorded 69 planned cancellations, including 26 arrivals and 43 departures. At Delhi Airport, operated by GMR, 86 IndiGo flights were cancelled for the day, comprising 37 departures and 49 arrivals. Ahmedabad Airport also reported disruptions, with 35 departures and 24 arrivals listed under planned cancellations.

At Kolkata Airport, 73 arrivals and 102 departures were scheduled for the day, of which 21 arrivals and 20 departures were cancelled. As of 0900 hrs, the airport recorded 22 departures and 14 arrivals as actual movements.

The ongoing disruption has left thousands of passengers stranded across India, highlighting the operational challenges faced by one of the country's largest airlines. Passengers have urged the airline to provide timely updates and support to minimise inconvenience. (ANI)