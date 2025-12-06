At the Global Energy Leaders' Summit in Puri, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced a net-zero emissions goal and India's first coal gasification plant. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi highlighted a new solar model for the state.

Odisha's Roadmap to Net-Zero Emissions

Following the inauguration of the Global Energy Leaders' Summit-2025 in the pilgrim city of Puri on Saturday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the state government was working towards the goal of net zero emissions in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call. Speaking to reporters, CM Mohan Charan Majhi said, "Today, the Global Energy Leaders Summit is being organised here. The Summit focuses on how we can move ahead in renewable energy. We are working towards the goal of net zero emissions in response to the Prime Minister's call. We are preparing a roadmap for this. We are working to empower the country in the energy sector. We are building plant for coal gasification. This will be the first plant in the country. We are working on how to move forward with green energy and renewable energy, and this summit will discuss this over two days."

Boosting Renewable Energy Access

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said that Odisha is rapidly emerging as major renewable energy hub Prahlad Joshi said, "I have participated in this Global Energy Summit with great pleasure. Under the PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme, connectivity has been provided to 23 lakh households so far. However, for those who are still unable to install it on their rooftops even after taking loans, the state government has launched a Utility Led Aggregation (ULA) model... This Utility Led Aggregation (ULA) Model will provide significant relief to the poor."

"Under PM Surya Ghar, 1.5 lakh rooftop solar system, 1 kW each approved from Odisha, benefitting 7 to 8 lakh people," he further added.

Inter-State Cooperation for Energy Goals

Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar said, "This global energy summit was held in Puri, Odisha. This is a great platform to discuss our future energy requirements. Rajasthan is making efforts, and we are at the top in renewable energy in the country... To complete the 2047 mission, energy is the sector that we will have to promote... We will also sign an MoU with Odisha today."

The two-day summit aims to bring together global experts, policymakers and industry leaders to shape the future of sustainable and clean energy. Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister KV Singh Deo, along with Rajasthan Power Minister Heeralal Nagar, also graced the inaugural ceremony.

India's Historic Clean Energy Growth

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, highlighting India's historic clean energy expansion, said that India has recorded its highest-ever addition of non-fossil capacity in the current financial year at 31.25 GW, including 24.28 GW of solar.

ULA Model for Odisha

The Minister also announced a 1.5 lakh rooftop solar ULA model for Odisha, designed to benefit and empower 7-8 lakh people across the State.

Driving the Global Surge

"After taking nearly 70 years to reach 1 TW of renewable energy capacity in 2022, the world achieved 2 TW by 2024, adding the second terawatt in just two years," the Minister said.

"India is a key driver of this explosive global surge in renewable energy. In the last 11 years, the country's solar capacity has grown from 2.8 GW to around 130 GW, a rise of more than 4,500%. Between 2022 and 2024 alone, India contributed 46 GW to global solar additions, becoming the third-largest contributor," he added.

Balancing Coal with Renewables

The Minister noted that India holds the world's fifth-largest coal reserves and is the second-largest consumer of coal. He said that even with this abundance, India is steadily balancing coal with renewable energy as the transition gathers pace. With global mechanisms now shaping industrial competitiveness, Joshi said India's shift towards renewable energy has become even more urgent and strategically important.

About the Global Energy Leaders' Summit (GELS)

As per the Ministry, the Global Energy Leaders' Summit (GELS) in Puri marks the first step in building a vibrant Community of Practice that brings together policymakers, innovators and industry leaders to accelerate India's clean energy transition.

Being held from 5-7 December 2025, GELS Puri 2025 will host Union and State Energy Ministers alongside global energy leaders, innovators and industry titans for an immersive summit focused on shaping the future of energy. (ANI)