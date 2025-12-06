New HP Congress chief Vinay Kumar has set his sights on winning the 2027 assembly polls. He says his appointment represents the Sirmaur district and SC community, vowing to re-energise the party and work without factional pressure.

Newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president, Vinay Kumar, has expressed gratitude to the central leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the party in the state and said his target is that the party wins the next assembly polls. He said that the decision to make him party chief reflects representation for the Sirmaur district, Scheduled Caste community, and youth leadership.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla on Saturday, Kumar asserted that his mission is clear -- to defeat the BJP in 2027 assembly polls and ensure that Congress government returns to power in the state. "Our target is 2027 elections. We will defeat BJP and form the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. The new team is being built keeping 2027 elections in mind," he said.

'Will Not Work as Anyone's Puppet'

Answering a query, he said there is no factionalism in the party. "I will neither work as anyone's puppet nor under any pressure. I will only work strongly in accordance with the policies of the Congress and under the guidance Rahul Gandhi and party leadership," he said. He added that unity and discipline would be his top priority.

Representation for Sirmaur and Dalit Community

Referring to Sirmaur's long wait to get state leadership prominence, Kumar said that it's been over 50 years since Congress has given high representation to Sirmaur after Dr YS Parmar, the first Chief Minister of the state. "Dr YS Parmar was the first Congress president and the first Chief Minister of Himachal. After almost 50 years, the Congress president has again been appointed from Sirmaur. This is a great decision by the central leadership," he said.

He said the community representation has long been overdue. "It has been nearly 20 years since a Dalit leader was given such an opportunity. Rahul Gandhi recognised this and gave us this responsibility," he said.

Focus on Re-energising Party Cadre

Kumar, who was appointed party chief last month, admitted that the party organization needs infusion of fresh energy. "When the party is in government, sometimes real workers feel neglected. My priority is to reach the last worker at the booth level and re-energise the cadre," he added.

He emphasised need of strong coordination between the organisation and the government. "I will be the voice of workers before the government and ensure their concerns are addressed," Kumar said.

Restructuring Underway

Kumar revealed that HPCC restructuring is underway under the AICC's 'Sanghatan Srijan C Campaign' with observers already deployed. "District and block presidents will be appointed soon. We aim to complete the entire organisational process in about three months," he said.

Youth and Women in Focus

He emphasised youth-driven leadership with experienced elders as guides. "Congress has decided that district presidents should be below 60 years of age. Seniors will be respected and included as mentors. We will combine the experience of elders and the energy of youth," Vinay Kumar noted.

He said priority will be given to women in both government and organisation. "We will discuss with the Chief Minister to ensure better representation for women in government and party bodies," he said.

Counters BJP's 'Groupism' Charge

Responding to BJP's charge that Congress suffers from internal groupism, Kumar said there is no group in the party. "Congress is united under one roof. I am nobody's man, not of Sukhuji, not of Agnihotriji. I am only the man of the High Command, of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

He accused BJP for misusing central agencies. "Congress will stay united and strongly counter the BJP's misuse of agencies," he said.

Confident About Upcoming Polls

On the upcoming Panchayati Raj polls, Kumar expressed confidence. "Even without election symbols, our grassroots workers have a strong presence among the people. Congress will perform strongly in these elections," he said.

"Central leadership has focused on Dalits, women and youth. We will not let them down. Our team will work with full strength to ensure Congress repeats its government in 2027," Kumar said. (ANI)