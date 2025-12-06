IndiGo, after days of widespread flight disruptions, said it aims to operate over 1500 flights. The airline performed a system reboot, cancelling many flights, to stabilise operations and has restored over 95% of its network connectivity.

Following days of widespread disruptions across its network, IndiGo said on Saturday that it looks to operate over 1500 flights by the end of the day, confirming that there are some "early signs of improvement".

In a statement, the airlines said that it cancelled a significant number of flights on December 5 while operating just over 700 services to 113 destinations as part of a large-scale system reboot. The airline said the reset was essential to stabilise operations, improve schedules, and begin Saturday with a stronger network.

System Reboot to Stabilise Operations

"Addressing the recent disruptions in our network, we had cancelled a significant number of flights and operated little above 700 flights yesterday connecting 113 destinations," an IndiGo Spokesperson said in an official statement. "The main objective was to reboot the network, systems, and rosters so that we could start afresh today with higher number of flights, improved stability, and there are some early signs of improvement. Today, we are on our way to operate over 1,500 flights by end of day," it said.

Network Connectivity Restored

The airline also said that over 95% of its network connectivity has now been restored, with operations resuming to 135 out of its total 138 destinations. "With regards to destinations, over 95% of network connectivity has already been re-established as we are able to operate to 135 out of the existing 138 destinations in operations," the airline spokesperson added.

Airline Apologises to Customers

"While we understand that we have a long way to go, we are committed to build back the trust of our customers. We would like to thank all our partners and government agencies for their constant support and guidance. Most of all we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers and staff for their patience and cooperation through these tough times. We apologise once again," the statement further read.

Cancellations and Customer Support

Earlier today, amid widespread flight disruptions that left thousands of passengers stranded across the country, IndiGo on Saturday said that it is working to stabilise its operations. The airline added that cancellations have dropped below 850 flights compared to previous days and urged travellers to check the latest flight status online and seek refunds if needed.

As per the statement from the airline, "IndiGo is working determinedly to bring its operations back on track across the network. Our teams are focused on stabilising schedules, reducing delays, and supporting customers through this period. Today the number of cancellations has dropped below 850 flights, much lower compared to yesterday. We're continuing to work towards reducing this number progressively over the next few days."

"We are addressing all customer refunds on priority. We are also working closely with all airports and partners to ensure timely updates are provided to customers at terminals, on our website, and via direct notifications. We strongly urge our customers to check the latest flight status at https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html before proceeding to the airport as we are diligently working to add more resilience to our processes. For refund assistance, please visit https://www.goindigo.in/refund.html or contact our customer support," the statement read.

IndiGo operations across India remained severely disrupted even on Saturday, with more than 100 flights cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and other cities. (ANI)