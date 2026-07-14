Nand Kishore Goenka, a social worker and father of Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, has died at 96. Chandra celebrated his father's life of 'samaj seva, cow seva and national service as an RSS sayam sevak'.

Nand Kishore Goenka, a respected social worker and the father of Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, passed away at the age of 96 on July 13, 2026. Essel Group noted, "Shri Nand Kishore Goenka Ji, a well-respected social worker and father of Essel Group Chairman, Dr. Subhash Chandra, passed away on 13th July 2026, at the age of 96."

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A Life Defined by Values and Service

Drawing inspiration from Nand Kishore Goenka's commitment to social and national service, Subhash Chandra expressed, "Late Shri Nand Kishore Goenka Ji was a revered personality whose life was defined by strong values, humility, compassion and unwavering dedication to serve society. Through his quiet acts of generosity and dedication to community welfare, he touched the lives of many. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion and humanity."

Last Rites and Respects

"Those who wish to pay their last respects can do so today, the 13th July 2026, at his residence - Vasant Sagar, A Road, Churchgate, Mumbai from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Late Shri Nand Kishore Goenka Ji's last rites will be performed in his hometown at the Goenka Udyan in Agroha, Hissar, on 15th July 2026."

Subhash Chandra expressed on his official platform on X, "Today morning our beloved father Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in the family are saddened, my desire is to celebrate his life of 96 years, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva and national service as an RSS sayam sevak."

Essel Group Pays Tribute

"The entire Essel Group stands united with the family, in honouring Late Shri Nand Kishore Goenka Ji, drawing inspiration from the lasting impact of his life and values. May the principles he lived by continue to guide and inspire future generations. May the departed soul be blessed with eternal peace, and may the bereaved family be granted courage and strength in the days ahead," the press release added.

(ANI)