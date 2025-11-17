At a Jaipur book launch, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat stated the Sangh runs on the emotional strength of its volunteers. He urged them to maintain this spirit despite growth and said the organisation is funded through 'Guru Dakshina'.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat attended a book launch ceremony in Jaipur, where he highlighted the pivotal role of volunteers in the organisation. Bhagwat was speaking at the launch ceremony of the book "And This Life is Dedicated" on Sunday, organised by Gyan Ganga Prakashan in the Narad Auditorium of Pathey Kan Sansthan. This book is a compilation of the life stories of 24 deceased Sangh pracharaks from Rajasthan, according to the release.

Volunteers are Sangh's Life Force

He stated that the RSS thrives on the emotional strength and dedication of its volunteers, who form the core life force of the organisation, and stressed the need to maintain this spirit despite the Sangh’s growth and increased facilities.

Addressing the event, he said, “Sangh is run by the emotional strength and life force of the volunteers. Every volunteer becomes a pracharak through their mentality. This is the life force of the Sangh. Sangh means we are volunteers. Sangh means the life and emotional strength of the volunteers. Today, the Sangh has grown. The work has also received increased conveniences and facilities, but this also has many disadvantages. We have to remain the same as we were during the times of opposition and neglect, and the Sangh will move forward with that emotional strength.”

Book Inspires Dedication

Referring to the new book, "And This Life is Dedicated," based on the lives of pracharaks and senior volunteers, he said that, “This book not only instils a sense of pride but also inspires one to walk the difficult path. He called upon the volunteers to not only read this tradition but also to incorporate it into their lives. If we imbibe even a particle of his brilliance in our lives, we too can enlighten the society and the nation.”

Understanding the Sangh

Giving information about the Sangh's work, he said that, “The Sangh cannot be understood simply. To understand this, direct experience is required, which can only be gained after joining the Sangh. Many people, in competition with the Sangh, attempted to run branches like the Sangh. But none of their branches lasted more than fifteen days. Ours has been running for a hundred years and is growing, because the Sangh runs on the emotional strength and life force of its volunteers.”

On Sangh's Funding

On the Sangh’s funding, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said the funding comes through 'Guru Dakshina', saying, "Questions were raised on how the Sangh is funded, and we told that it comes through 'Guru Dakshina'."

Sangh's Growth and Societal Acceptance

Bhagwat said that today the Sangh's work has become a topic of discussion and social affection. The achievements of the Sangh's volunteers and pracharaks are being trumpeted. He said, “A hundred years ago, who could have imagined that running such branches would achieve anything for the nation? People used to say that they were just swinging sticks in the air. How will they protect the nation? But today, the Sangh is celebrating its centenary year, and its acceptance in society has increased.”

At the beginning of the programme, the editor, Bhagirath Choudhary, provided the introduction and preface to the book. Dr. Muralidhar Sharma, President of Gyan Ganga Publication Committee, expressed his gratitude. Jagdish Narayan Sharma, Vice President of the Committee, welcomed Sarsanghchalak Mohanrao Bhagwat by presenting him with a shawl and a memento.

Many dignitaries, including Rajasthan Area Sanghchalak Rameshchandra Agarwal, were present at the event. (ANI)