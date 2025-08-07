NSA Ajit Doval confirms Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India in 2025. During his Moscow visit, Doval called the summit a key moment in strengthening India-Russia strategic ties.

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval confirmed in Moscow that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India later this month. Speaking during a bilateral meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, Doval said, "We are excited and delighted to learn about President Putin's upcoming visit to India." He called annual summits between India and Russia 'watershed points' in bilateral ties. The dates for the visit are being finalised.

Putin's India visit as Trump imposes tariffs

Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to India comes at a sensitive time, as tensions rise between New Delhi and Washington over India's continued trade and energy ties with Moscow. Just a day earlier, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports. The move is widely seen as a response to India’s ongoing purchase of Russian oil, despite repeated warnings from the US. Washington has also warned of imposing secondary sanctions on countries buying Russian crude unless Moscow halts its war in Ukraine by Friday. The war, now entering its fourth year, remains a major point of friction between Russia and the West.

Adding to the geopolitical churn, the Kremlin confirmed on Thursday that President Putin is also scheduled to meet US President Trump in the coming days. Yuri Ushakov, Putin's Foreign Affairs Adviser, told reporters that both countries have agreed on the venue for the meeting and are currently finalising other details. The timing of the Trump-Putin meeting, alongside Putin’s upcoming visit to India, places Moscow at the centre of two crucial bilateral equations, one with a traditional ally in New Delhi and another with a long-time rival in Washington.