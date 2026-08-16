The Vizhinjam International Seaport will begin full export-import operations on August 18. The launch will also mark the start of the 'Mission Samudra' scheme, aimed at transforming Kerala into a major manufacturing and export hub in Asia.

Mission Samudra: A Vision for Economic Growth The State government will use the occasion to launch 'Mission Samudra', a port-led industrial and logistics development scheme built around the vision of a 'Port City' positioning Vizhinjam as the anchor of a wider Vizhinjam Maritime Economic Region spanning 8 industrial clusters, 3 new cities and Kerala's 600-km coastline.As per the release, the mission is backed by a 400-crore catalytic fund split across three verticals Ports and Connectivity, Logistics Development, and Clusters and Cities, along with a horizontal component for programme management and capacity building, spread over 14 sub-schemes in all. Boost for Exporters and Logistics The move to full operations follows the successful completion of a trial run involving the port's first export container, which was shipped to Valencia, Spain.As per the release, exporters who have thus far shipped cargo to western markets via Colombo, Singapore and Dubai will now be able to send consignments directly from Vizhinjam. This is expected to cut transit time and bring about a significant reduction in logistics costs.Small and medium enterprises in the agricultural produce, spices, cashew, marine products, handloom and textiles sectors are among those likely to gain access to new overseas markets as a result. Economic Impact and Job Creation The commencement of EXIM services is also expected to pave the way for rapid growth in warehousing, cold storage, container freight stations and logistics parks in the region, generating thousands of jobs, both direct and indirect, in Thiruvananthapuram and neighbouring districts.As per the release, officials expect Mission Samudra to catalyse over ten times the public investment by 2031, drawing in private participation across industries, logistics, services and infrastructure, while creating sustained employment across port operations, logistics and trade, construction, and allied urban services. Transforming Kerala's Economy The port is expected to transform Kerala from a 'consumer State' into a major manufacturing and export hub in Asia.Customs duty, GST and port charges levied through the facility are expected to significantly boost revenue for both the State and Central governments.As per the release, with the road and rail connectivity fully operational, a majority of large- scale exports from India are expected to be routed through Vizhinjam.The port, which has an exceptional natural depth of 20 to 24 metres, is capable of accommodating even the world's largest container vessels. Lying just 10 nautical miles from the East-West international shipping corridor, Vizhinjam is expected to reshape the country's economic trajectory in the years ahead. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Vizhinjam International Seaport will commence full export-import (EXIM) operations on August 18, marking a significant milestone in Kerala's maritime and economic growth, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a press release on Sunday.The CMO said Chief Minister VD Satheesan will flag off the first export container at a ceremony scheduled for 10.45 am, with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief guest. The occasion will also see the launch of the 'Mission Samudra' scheme and unveiling of its logo.The event also marks the formal transition of the port from a mere transhipment hub into what is being positioned as India's most important commercial gateway.The State government will use the occasion to launch 'Mission Samudra', a port-led industrial and logistics development scheme built around the vision of a 'Port City' positioning Vizhinjam as the anchor of a wider Vizhinjam Maritime Economic Region spanning 8 industrial clusters, 3 new cities and Kerala's 600-km coastline.As per the release, the mission is backed by a 400-crore catalytic fund split across three verticals Ports and Connectivity, Logistics Development, and Clusters and Cities, along with a horizontal component for programme management and capacity building, spread over 14 sub-schemes in all.The move to full operations follows the successful completion of a trial run involving the port's first export container, which was shipped to Valencia, Spain.As per the release, exporters who have thus far shipped cargo to western markets via Colombo, Singapore and Dubai will now be able to send consignments directly from Vizhinjam. This is expected to cut transit time and bring about a significant reduction in logistics costs.Small and medium enterprises in the agricultural produce, spices, cashew, marine products, handloom and textiles sectors are among those likely to gain access to new overseas markets as a result.The commencement of EXIM services is also expected to pave the way for rapid growth in warehousing, cold storage, container freight stations and logistics parks in the region, generating thousands of jobs, both direct and indirect, in Thiruvananthapuram and neighbouring districts.As per the release, officials expect Mission Samudra to catalyse over ten times the public investment by 2031, drawing in private participation across industries, logistics, services and infrastructure, while creating sustained employment across port operations, logistics and trade, construction, and allied urban services.The port is expected to transform Kerala from a 'consumer State' into a major manufacturing and export hub in Asia.Customs duty, GST and port charges levied through the facility are expected to significantly boost revenue for both the State and Central governments.As per the release, with the road and rail connectivity fully operational, a majority of large- scale exports from India are expected to be routed through Vizhinjam.The port, which has an exceptional natural depth of 20 to 24 metres, is capable of accommodating even the world's largest container vessels. Lying just 10 nautical miles from the East-West international shipping corridor, Vizhinjam is expected to reshape the country's economic trajectory in the years ahead. (ANI)