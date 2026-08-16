Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon slammed Congress over the Vande Mataram row, demanding an apology from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. He called the alleged disrespect to the national song an insult to martyrs. A police complaint was also filed.

BJP Demands Apology from Congress Leadership

Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Sunday criticised the Congress over the controversy surrounding the recitation of Vande Mataram at the AICC headquarters and demanded an apology from Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Dhillon described the alleged conduct as an insult to the national song and linked Vande Mataram with the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the country. Calling for an apology from the Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Dhillon said, "This is an insult. 'Vande Mataram' is dedicated to the martyrs; anyone who insults this national song insults all the martyrs. Therefore, the Congress, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, should apologise to the entire nation."

Formal Complaint Lodged

BJP leaders lodged a formal complaint against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at the Urwa Police Station in Karnataka, following a controversy during the recitation of the national song Vande Mataram at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Independence Day.

Senior BJP MP Joins Criticism

The controversy erupted after visuals from the Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters showed senior party leaders speaking among themselves while Vande Mataram was being recited. BJP leaders have criticised their conduct, alleging that it amounted to disrespect towards the National Song.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday accused the top leadership of the Congress of disrespecting the national song Vande Mataram during its recital at the party headquarters on Independence Day. Trivedi claimed that senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were "casually talking" when the national song was played at the Congress headquarters. While the Congress party has denied any interruptions or any disrespect was done to the song, the BJP leader has demanded an apology and clarification from the party over the row. (ANI)