The Mines Ministry is hosting a roadshow and workshop in Patna, Bihar, for the 8th tranche of critical and strategic mineral block auctions. The event aims to attract investors for 20 blocks, detailing the auction process and exploration schemes.

The Ministry of Mines is organising a Roadshow on the 8th Tranche of Auction of Critical and Strategic Mineral Blocks and a Workshop on the National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust (NMEDT) on August 17, in Patna, Bihar. According to the Ministry of Mines, the programme will be chaired by Satish Chandra Dubey, Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, in the august presence of Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Choudhary, and State Mines Minister Pramod Kumar. Senior officials of the Ministry of Mines of Government of Bihar, Geological Survey of India (GSI), Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL), industry representatives, and prospective investors are expected to participate in the programme.

Details of the 8th Tranche Auction

The 8th Tranche comprises 20 mineral blocks, including 3 Mining Lease and 17 Composite Licence blocks, covering a diverse range of critical and strategic minerals such as Graphite, Rare Earth Elements (REE), Rare Metals, Vanadium, Gallium, Titanium, Molybdenum, Tungsten, Potash, phosphorite, and Glauconite.

Roadshow to Detail Auction Process and Investment Opportunities

The Roadshow will provide prospective investors and industry stakeholders with an overview of the mineral potential of the blocks on offer, the auction framework, the bidding process, and opportunities for investment and participation in the critical and strategic minerals sector. Detailed presentations will be made by MECL on the mineral blocks, SBICAPS on the mineral auction process and tender document, and MSTC on the e-auction process.

The programme will also include a presentation on the NMEDT Scheme for partial reimbursement of exploration expenses for Composite Licence holders, followed by an open-house discussion to facilitate interaction with stakeholders and address queries relating to the auction process.

Workshop on Mineral Exploration

The second half of the programme will feature a Workshop on Mineral Exploration: Planning, Execution and Reporting. The workshop will cover India's mineral exploration potential, the National Geoscience Data Repository (NGDR), preparation of exploration blocks using NGDR, and preparation of mineral exploration reports, with technical sessions by senior officers of the Geological Survey of India.

Boosting India's Mineral Security

The initiative reflects the Government's continued efforts to promote exploration, accelerate the development of critical and strategic mineral resources, enhance private-sector participation, and strengthen India's mineral security. It also supports the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by facilitating greater domestic exploration and development of minerals essential for emerging technologies, clean energy, and other strategic sectors. (ANI)