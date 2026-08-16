Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra launched 25 Atal Canteens across Delhi, with two at Azadpur Mandi. These canteens will offer nutritious meals to workers and the poor for just Rs 5, fulfilling a commitment made on Vajpayee's anniversary.

Delhi Government Development Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday inaugurated two Atal Canteens at Azadpur Mandi as part of the launch of 25 Atal Canteens across Delhi. These canteens will provide nutritious meals to workers and other economically weaker sections at a cost of Rs 5, a release said.

On the occasion, Mishra also outlined several initiatives aimed at expanding and improving facilities at Azadpur Mandi and other mandis across Delhi. Mishra said that the commitment to establish 100 canteens for providing food and nutrition to needy families and workers, announced on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had been fulfilled on his death anniversary.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the vision of Antyodaya of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee's good governance, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the welfare of the poor were being realised in Delhi.

Mishra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, highlighted the agriculture sector as part of the 'Saptadhara of Shakti'. "Under his leadership, farmers' welfare, agriculture, and all businesses associated with the agricultural sector received encouragement and support."

A Historic Initiative for the Poor

Describing the inauguration of the canteens as a historic initiative, Mishra said common citizens, the poor, hardworking people, and labourers would now have access to hot, homely meals at the place where they work. He said the capacity of the Atal Canteen at Azadpur Mandi would also be expanded in the coming period.

Food and Healthcare for Mandi Workers

Mishra said that along with the Atal Canteen, an Ayushman Arogya Mandir was also being started at Azadpur Mandi, calling it an important step towards providing both food and healthcare facilities to people working at the mandi. He appealed to traders and officials to cooperate in improving cleanliness at the mandi and said that proper and timely disposal of waste would benefit everyone, it added.

Infrastructure Overhaul for Azadpur Mandi

The Development Minister said several additional steps were being taken to improve the infrastructure of the mandi. CCTV cameras would be installed to strengthen security and surveillance, while necessary arrangements would be made to prevent animals from entering the mandi premises.

Mishra said a proposal to improve the sewerage system at the mandi had been passed in the Board meeting. Broken roads would be repaired, while work was also underway towards introducing an online entry system at the mandi's entrance gates. He said efforts were being made to integrate the vehicle weighing process with technology so that vehicles could be weighed at the time of entry itself, making the entire system more organised and modern.

Appeal to Promote Lakshmi Yojana

Mishra appealed to those present at the programme to spread awareness about the Delhi Government's Lakshmi Yojana, so that at least one woman from every eligible needy family in Delhi could receive the benefit of Rs 2,500 every month.

Mishra said Delhi would now move forward with renewed energy and momentum to fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and the resolve of a 'Viksit Delhi'.

MLA Raj Kumar Bhatia, senior leader Mohan Lal Gihara, Ashok Kaushik, several BJP office-bearers, mandi traders and a large number of local residents were present on the occasion. (ANI)