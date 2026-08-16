Sikkim Minister Tshering T Bhutia and officials inspected the landslide-hit Rimbi-Singlitam area in Gyalshing. A dozen houses are at high risk, and 11 families have been evacuated to temporary relief camps as a precautionary measure.

Inspection and Damage Assessment

Tourism Minister-cum-Area MLA Tshering T Bhutia along with DC Tenzing D Denzongpa and officials of the Gyalshing District Administration conducts an on-site inspection and detailed field assessment of the landslide-affected Rimbi-Singlitam area on Sunday. The joint team took stock of the prevailing situation and assessed the extent of damage to land, houses and other properties, as well as the risks posed to nearby settlements. Based on the assessment, further relief, rehabilitation and mitigation measures will be initiated by the district administration. The inspection team included Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation and Commerce & Industries, and Area MLA Tshering T Bhutia, Zilla Panchayat Adakshya, Gyalshing, Ds Limboo, Advisor State medicinal plants board NB Limboo, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gyalshing, Paru Ruchal, Additional Director, Horticulture/Agriculture, Gyalshing, Karma Sherpa, SE Power Department, JP Subba. ASP Gyalshing, DPO Gyalshing, BDO Yuksam, civil engineers from Rural Development, Roads & Bridges and PMGSY, and officials from Forest & Environment, Gram panchayat members of Rimbi-Tingbrum GPU, SDMA and other concerned departments,

A large portion of land below Singlitam village and above Rimbi has been severely damaged and washed away by the landslide. Eight houses at Singlitam and four houses at Rimbi have been identified as being at high risk, while the settlement at Rimbi remains vulnerable due to the landslide above the area.

Evacuation and Immediate Relief Measures

No casualties or loss of life or livestock have been reported so far. In view of the prevailing risks and safety concerns, affected families residing in vulnerable areas have been evacuated and shifted to safer locations. Two temporary relief camps have been established, one at Singlitam and another at Rimbi to accommodate the affected families. Eleven affected families have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Eight severely affected households from Singlitam have been shifted to the temporary relief camp at a safer location, while four households have been shifted to the relief camp at Rimbi. Other households located in vulnerable and high-risk areas have been relocated to the houses of their relatives. An ICDS Centre at Rimbi has also been shifted to a safer location.

A medical team from Yuksam PHC conducted health check-ups and enquired into the health condition of residents at the relief camps. Essential medicines were also provided to the affected families. The Minister and the DC extensively toured the landslide-hit and high-risk areas to assess the damage and vulnerability and take stock of the situation on the ground. The DC directed the Food & Civil Supplies Department to ensure adequate ration supplies to the relief camps and instructed the Power Department to provide necessary electricity connection and related support.

Minister Assures Full Support for Rehabilitation

Later, a brief meeting was held at Rimbi with affected villagers, during which the district administration took note of their concerns and requirements for immediate assistance. The District Collector appealed for close coordination and teamwork among all concerned departments and urged residents to remain alert and extend necessary cooperation during the ongoing monsoon. He stated that the district administration would leave no stone unturned in relief and rehabilitation efforts. All line departments have been mobilised and are working in coordination to mitigate the situation and provide necessary assistance.

Interacting with the affected families, Minister Tshering T Bhutia expressed solidarity with them and assured all possible support for their rehabilitation. He said that the District Administration and State Government are making continuous efforts to ensure the safety of the village and its residents. He assured that necessary assistance, rehabilitation support and protective measures, including a protective wall wherever required, would be taken up as per applicable provisions. The Minister appealed to residents to cooperate with the administration in the rehabilitation process and remain vigilant during the monsoon, noting that natural calamities are unpredictable and can occur at any time. He assured that the District Administration and State Government would continue to stand with the affected families and extend every possible support. He also announced that all necessary support would be extended to the relief camps and directed the District Administration to maintain constant contact with the affected families and closely oversee the situation at the relief camps. He reassured the affected families that rehabilitation measures would be undertaken as required and as per applicable provisions. The Minister-cum-Area MLA lauded the District Administration and concerned line departments for their proactive and prompt response to the disaster situation.

Earlier, concerned GPU Panchayat President Mangal Rai briefed the visiting officials about the prevailing situation, concerns of the affected villagers and the immediate assistance required. (ANI)