Two pilgrims were killed and 16 others were injured after a mini goods vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib. The group was on its way from Ludhiana to Haridwar. Police are investigating the matter.

Two people were killed and 16 others injured after a mini goods vehicle carrying pilgrims met with a tragic accident in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib. The victims were reportedly traveling from Ludhiana to Haridwar when the mishap occurred on the highway.

Road accidents involving vehicles carrying large groups of pilgrims have been a recurring concern on national highways, often resulting in high casualties due to the nature of the transport used for long-distance travel. Local authorities and passersby rushed to the spot to initiate rescue operations immediately after the collision.

Official Confirms Casualties, Probe Launched

Speaking on the incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tilak Raj confirmed the casualties and stated that a probe has been launched. "Two died, and 16 were left injured in the accident. They are now getting treatment at the hospital. They were going to Haridwar. We are currently checking CCTV footage and investigating the matter to determine the exact cause of the crash," ASI Tilak Raj told ANI.

Driver Recounts The Ordeal

The driver of the vehicle who survived the crash, recounted the moments leading up to the accident, noting the help received from other commuters. "We were travelling from Ludhiana to Haridwar via the highway. There were about 18 people in the group. We were driving along the highway towards Haridwar when the vehicle was hit. At the time of the accident, other vehicles started stopping. They made a great effort to help right after the crash. Then the ambulance arrived, and everyone was taken to the hospital," the driver said.

The police are currently investigating whether the accident was caused by another vehicle or a mechanical failure. (ANI)