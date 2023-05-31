WhatsApp update: Users can now use app on multiple iPhones simultaneously; Know how you can access it

The new feature called Companion Mode will allow you to use WhatsApp on multiple iPhones simultaneously. Users may run WhatsApp on up to four iPhones at once using the Companion mode. The feature's advantage is that customers may simultaneously utilise one account on different iPhones.

A new version of WhatsApp will bring "Companion mode" to the application. Indian iOS users may upgrade the software to the newest version, 23.10.76, from the Apple software Store. Users may run WhatsApp on up to four iPhones at once using the Companion mode. The feature's advantage is that customers may simultaneously utilise one account on different iPhones. Android smartphones already have WhatsApp companion mode.

For the feature to work, open WhatsApp on your secondary device and click on the three dots on the top right. A QR code will appear whenever you choose to "Link device." Go to Settings on the main device and choose Linked Devices.

To scan the QR code on the backup device, you must provide access to your camera (if you haven't previously). The two devices' copies of WhatsApp will then sync. Notably, the backup device may still work if the primary iPhone is offline.

In addition to other capabilities, users may make WhatsApp video/audio calls with other iPhones. Old call records may not be accessible, and certain chats might not fully load. The end-to-end security mechanism promised by WhatsApp parent company Meta will protect users' privacy.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature to set up a WhatsApp username, allowing users to choose unique usernames for their accounts. The function, which is presently in development, is anticipated to be added in a subsequent version of the well-known instant messaging programme.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is actively trying to add a username function to the app settings. Users may access this feature by going to the WhatsApp Settings menu and selecting the Profile option.