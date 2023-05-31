Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp update: Users can now use app on multiple iPhones simultaneously; Know how you can access it

    The new feature called Companion Mode will allow you to use WhatsApp on multiple iPhones simultaneously. Users may run WhatsApp on up to four iPhones at once using the Companion mode. The feature's advantage is that customers may simultaneously utilise one account on different iPhones.
     

    WhatsApp update Users can now use app on multiple iPhones simultaneously gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    A new version of WhatsApp will bring "Companion mode" to the application. Indian iOS users may upgrade the software to the newest version, 23.10.76, from the Apple software Store. Users may run WhatsApp on up to four iPhones at once using the Companion mode. The feature's advantage is that customers may simultaneously utilise one account on different iPhones. Android smartphones already have WhatsApp companion mode.

    For the feature to work, open WhatsApp on your secondary device and click on the three dots on the top right. A QR code will appear whenever you choose to "Link device." Go to Settings on the main device and choose Linked Devices. 

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app to bring new feature to Group settings

    To scan the QR code on the backup device, you must provide access to your camera (if you haven't previously). The two devices' copies of WhatsApp will then sync. Notably, the backup device may still work if the primary iPhone is offline.

    In addition to other capabilities, users may make WhatsApp video/audio calls with other iPhones. Old call records may not be accessible, and certain chats might not fully load. The end-to-end security mechanism promised by WhatsApp parent company Meta will protect users' privacy.

    Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature to set up a WhatsApp username, allowing users to choose unique usernames for their accounts. The function, which is presently in development, is anticipated to be added in a subsequent version of the well-known instant messaging programme. 

    Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023: 20-year-old Indore girl Asmi Jain wins Swift Student challenge

    According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is actively trying to add a username function to the app settings. Users may access this feature by going to the WhatsApp Settings menu and selecting the Profile option.

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple WWDC 2023 20 year old Indore girl Asmi Jain wins Apple Swift Student challenge check details gcw

    Apple WWDC 2023: 20-year-old Indore girl Asmi Jain wins Swift Student challenge

    Vivo Y78 5G launched globally with 6 78 inch AMOLED display 64MP OIS camera 5000mAh battery gcw

    Vivo Y78 5G launched globally with 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 64MP OIS camera, 5,000mAh battery

    Call of Duty Candy Crush Ludo King Subway Surfers among India most data collecting mobile games report gcw

    Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Ludo King, Subway Surfers among India's most data-collecting mobile games: Report

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to launch Status Archive for businesses Know how it will beneficial for you gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to launch 'Status Archive' for businesses; Know how it will benefit you

    Apple needs concrete reason to take down betting apps report gcw

    Apple needs ‘concrete reason' to take down betting apps: Report

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora's son Arhaan wears his mom's striped 'shirt' for their 'dinner outing' vma

    Malaika Arora's son Arhaan wears his mom's striped 'shirt' for their 'dinner outing'

    WB govt deployed 2245 police personnel to guard nephew Abhishek: BJP slams Mamata

    WB govt deployed 2245 police personnel to guard CM's nephew Abhishek: BJP slams Mamata

    CSK Chennai Super Kings owners take 5th IPL trophy to Tirupati Balaji for blessings - WATCH-ayh

    CSK owners take 5th IPL trophy to Tirupati Balaji for blessings - WATCH

    Union Health Ministry notifies new rules for anti-tobacco warnings on OTT platforms; check details AJR

    Union Health Ministry notifies new rules for anti-tobacco warnings on OTT platforms; check details

    'Vengeful attitude...': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Centre over slashing of borrowal limit anr

    'Vengeful attitude...': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at Centre over slashing of borrowal limit

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon