Vistara Airlines to fly its last flight today before merger with Air India

Vistara's final flight as an independent airline departs tonight, marking its merger with Air India. From tomorrow, Vistara's operations will integrate into Air India, with 70 aircraft and existing routes/schedules remaining unchanged, expanding Tata's aviation footprint.



New Delhi: Vistara's final flight as an independent airline takes off tonight, marking the completion of its merger with Air India. From tomorrow, Vistara’s operations will be fully integrated into Air India, as Tata’s aviation footprint expands with this strategic consolidation.

The last independent Vistara service, flight UK 986 from Mumbai to Delhi, is scheduled to depart at 10:50 PM tonight. After this, Vistara’s fleet of 70 aircraft will operate under the Air India brand. Passengers with previously booked Vistara tickets will have their bookings transferred to Air India, and the airline’s flight codes will change from "UK" to "AI2."

Vistara has reassured passengers of a smooth transition, with special kiosks set up at airports to assist travelers during the changeover. The airline emphasized that existing routes, schedules, and staff will remain the same.

In a post on X, Vistara sent a farewell message to its partners. “As the plane ascends, so do our dreams; let’s glide toward the future, where the sky isn’t the limit, but just the beginning," the post reads.

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan expressed that the merger will enhance convenience for passengers, ensuring a more streamlined experience.

Vistara, established in 2012 as a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, began operations in 2015. Over its nine years in the market, Vistara captured a 9.2% share of the Indian aviation market. As part of the merger, Singapore Airlines will retain a 25% stake in the newly expanded Air India.

