Karnataka: Vendor caught on camera spitting on vegetables at Karwar market, sparks outrage (WATCH)

In Karwar, Karnataka, a Muslim vegetable vendor, Abdul Hasan Saab Razak, was arrested after being accused of spitting while sprinkling water on his produce in a Sunday market. A passerby recorded the act, sparking public outrage, leading to a complaint and police action.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 2:10 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

Karnataka: A Muslim vegetable vendor, Abdul Hasan Saab Razak, from Hanagal Taluk in Haveri district, was arrested after an alleged incident at Karwar's Sunday market. Razak, who had come to Karwar city along with other traders from various districts to sell vegetables, was accused of spitting while pouring water on his produce.

According to eyewitnesses, Razak, in the middle of his sales, was reportedly seen spitting as he sprinkled water on his vegetables to keep them fresh. A passerby who observed this act recorded a video on his mobile phone and subsequently shared it with the local public. The video, which quickly circulated among bystanders, incited public outrage against Razak.


In response, concerned citizens confronted Razak, presenting video evidence of the incident. Local authorities were notified, and a complaint was lodged against him at the Karwar Police Station.

