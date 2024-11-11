Karnataka: Vendor caught on camera spitting on vegetables at Karwar market, sparks outrage (WATCH)

In Karwar, Karnataka, a Muslim vegetable vendor, Abdul Hasan Saab Razak, was arrested after being accused of spitting while sprinkling water on his produce in a Sunday market. A passerby recorded the act, sparking public outrage, leading to a complaint and police action.

Karnataka: A Muslim vegetable vendor, Abdul Hasan Saab Razak, from Hanagal Taluk in Haveri district, was arrested after an alleged incident at Karwar's Sunday market. Razak, who had come to Karwar city along with other traders from various districts to sell vegetables, was accused of spitting while pouring water on his produce.

According to eyewitnesses, Razak, in the middle of his sales, was reportedly seen spitting as he sprinkled water on his vegetables to keep them fresh. A passerby who observed this act recorded a video on his mobile phone and subsequently shared it with the local public. The video, which quickly circulated among bystanders, incited public outrage against Razak.



In response, concerned citizens confronted Razak, presenting video evidence of the incident. Local authorities were notified, and a complaint was lodged against him at the Karwar Police Station.

In a sharp critique of the Karnataka Congress government, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda accused the administration of financial mismanagement and electoral irregularities. While campaigning for NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna, Deve Gowda alleged that the Congress government has bankrupted the state treasury, suggesting the government deposited funds under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in women’s bank accounts solely for electoral gains in the Channapatna by-election.



Deve Gowda claimed that the Congress administration is misusing the Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme, asserting, "After the election, they will halt these deposits." He further criticized the state government for its inability to address issues like potholes in Bengaluru, which he described as a “steam-rolling concern” for the public.

Promoting Nikhil Kumaraswamy as the candidate for change, Deve Gowda referenced the development legacy of his son, HD Kumaraswamy, who reportedly invested Rs 1,600 crore in Channapatna to improve irrigation and infrastructure. Calling Kumaraswamy a “Bhagirath” of Channapatna, he credited his leadership for establishing the Iggalur Dam, which serves 17 lakes in the region.

