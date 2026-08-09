Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge recalled the Quit India Movement's 'Do or Die' call, stating it shook British rule. KC Venugopal termed it a major peaceful movement, a source of inspiration to fight injustice and defend democracy today.

Kharge on 'August Revolution Day'

Congress National President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday recalled the historic "Do or Die" call given by Mahatma Gandhi, noting that the 1942 Quit India Movement shook the foundations of British rule and provided a decisive direction to India's freedom struggle.

In an X post, Kharge recalled that millions of citizens from across the country joined the movement, penning a golden chapter of courage and sacrifice in the nation's history under the leadership of the Indian National Congress.

"The historic call of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi ji, 'Do or Die', launched the Quit India Movement in 1942, which shook the foundations of British rule and gave a decisive direction to the freedom struggle. Under the leadership of the Indian National Congress, millions of Indians from every corner of the country became part of this mass movement and, through their indomitable courage, struggle, and sacrifice, penned a golden chapter in the history of India's freedom," he said.

"On 'August Revolution Day', I pay my deepest respects to all the great freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the independence of the motherland," he added.

In 1942 began one of the largest peaceful mass movements in world history, where a global empire was pushed to a corner by the ordinary people of India. Gandhiji’s call for Quit India began the countdown for the British, and paved the way for our independence. It also reminds… pic.twitter.com/vn27OQH5YW — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 9, 2026 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 9, 2026

'A Source of Inspiration': KC Venugopal

Moreover, Congress MP KC Venugopal described the campaign as one of the largest peaceful mass movements in world history, wherein ordinary people cornered a global empire and initiated the countdown for British withdrawal.

"In 1942 began one of the largest peaceful mass movements in world history, where a global empire was pushed to a corner by the ordinary people of India. Gandhiji's call for Quit India began the countdown for the British, and paved the way for our independence. It also reminds us that those fighting the oppressive regime were met with unprecedented repression, but through their resilience, they kept building pressure on the Britishers," he said.

Venugopal emphasised that the resilience shown against unprecedented repression during the freedom struggle should serve as a source of inspiration to fight injustice and defend the country's democracy today.

"It was also a time when the true patriots were identified - where forces like the RSS chose to betray the people of India and side with the British. In today's India, the Quit India movement must serve as a source of inspiration to fight against injustice and build resilience as a society to defeat oppressive forces who destroy our country's democracy," he said.

In 1942 began one of the largest peaceful mass movements in world history, where a global empire was pushed to a corner by the ordinary people of India. Gandhiji’s call for Quit India began the countdown for the British, and paved the way for our independence. It also reminds… pic.twitter.com/vn27OQH5YW — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 9, 2026

About the Quit India Movement

The Quit India Movement, also known as the Bharat Chodo Andolan, was started by Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress on August 9, 1942, during the Second World War, demanding an end to British rule in India.

The movement was accompanied by a mass protest on non-violent lines by which Mahatma Gandhi called for "an orderly British withdrawal from India".

Through his speeches, Gandhi moved people by proclaiming that "every Indian who desires freedom and strives for it must be his own guide."

On this day in 1942, Gandhi gave the clarion call of "Do or Die" to all Indians to drive the Britishers from the country.

The movement had begun from Gawalia Tank in Mumbai.

The day is observed as August Kranti Day every year.

(ANI)