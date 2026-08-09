Talks between the Jharkhand government and JPSC-JSSC aspirants continue amid protests over exam irregularities. The student delegation demands concrete solutions, not just assurances, and has future protest plans if their demands are not met.

A fresh round of talks between the Jharkhand government and the JPSC-JSSC aspirants' delegation is underway on Sunday amid protests over irregularities in public service examinations. An eight-member delegation of JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch met with Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda, and Sanjay Yadav at the State Guest House in Ranchi.

Aspirants demand 'concrete solution', not 'post-dated cheque'

JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch said that they hope the conversation leads to concrete steps towards a solution instead of a "post-dated cheque". The student outfit posted on X, "Today, the second round of talks... We hope this time it's not just conversation, but concrete steps towards a solution will also emerge. The voice of the students is at the negotiation table--now we will see how seriously the government listens to that voice. We don't want a Post-Dated Cheque!" "Students don't want assurances whose date is not today, but set in the future. We don't want the date of promises, we want the date for the resolution of demands. Now the phase of buying time by just giving assurances should end--students need immediate and concrete decisions," the X post read.

A member of the student delegation earlier expressed faith in Chief Minister Hemant Soren and said, "I have complete faith that the Chief Minister will meet our demands... We are an eight-member delegation." Another member of the delegation told ANI, "We can certainly hope. We are hopeful. Our preparations for tomorrow are fixed if the government doesn't listen to us."

Protest over exam irregularities

The protests started after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability. The aspirants have also demanded a CBI probe into the irregularities.

After the previous meeting between the two parties, Minister Sonu announced that the state government has released a dedicated Email ID to collect suggestions from students and stakeholders for policy reforms. (ANI)