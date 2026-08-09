Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, and Rahul Gandhi greeted the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on its Foundation Day, praising its role as a platform for young voices and in fighting for the rights of India's youth.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday extended his warm greetings to members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on its Foundation Day, saying the organisation has consistently been a powerful voice for young India. Taking to X, Kharge said, "Warmest greetings to every member of the Indian Youth Congress on its Foundation Day!@IYC has always been a powerful voice for young India - standing up for our Constitutional values, speaking truth to power, and fighting fearlessly against injustice and hatred" Warmest greetings to every member of the Indian Youth Congress on its Foundation Day!@IYC has always been a powerful voice for young India - standing up for our Constitutional values, speaking truth to power, and fighting fearlessly against injustice and hatred. As a new… pic.twitter.com/d1yvmMklNt — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 9, 2026

"As a new generation steps forward to shape India's future, let us listen to them & amplify young voices, champion their dreams and aspirations, and build an India of greater opportunity, equality and hope. The future is young. The future is ours to shape", he added.

KC Venugopal highlights IYC's role, slams 'anti-youth regime'

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal also extended greetings to workers and leaders of the Indian Youth Congress on Youth Congress Day, highlighting its role in providing a platform for young leaders and raising issues concerning India's youth.

"The Indian Youth Congress has, over the last many decades, given the platform for countless talented leaders to contribute to public service and has been an important vehicle for India's youth to address their concerns", he said.

"We are seeing a patently anti-youth regime sitting in New Delhi today, which uses AK-47s and pellet guns on students, calls them "gutter" and does nothing to secure their future", he added.

"In such a scenario, the Youth Congress becomes ever more relevant in speaking up for India's youth and shaping a secure future for them," Venugopal said in a post on X. I join lakhs of workers and leaders in celebrating the Youth Congress Day! The Indian Youth Congress has, over the last many decades, given the platform for countless talented leaders to contribute to public service and has been an important vehicle for India’s youth to address… pic.twitter.com/e327huCIvA — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 9, 2026

His remarks came as the Indian Youth Congress marked its Foundation Day, with Congress leaders extending greetings and calling for greater focus on the aspirations and concerns of young Indians.

Rahul Gandhi calls youth India's greatest strength

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members on the organisation's Foundation Day.

He said India's greatest strength is its youth and highlighted the IYC's legacy of providing young Indians a platform to raise their voices and concerns and fight for their rights, dreams and aspirations.

About the Indian Youth Congress

The Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of the Indian National Congress, was founded on August 9, 1960.

The party used to be part of the Congress party itself; afterwards, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi established it as a frontal organisation.

Currently, the organisation has over two crore registered members. (ANI)