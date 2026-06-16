A large-scale yoga event was held at Visakhapatnam's East Point Golf Club for International Yoga Day, with MP Sri Bharat and other officials participating. The MP lauded the club's picturesque setting and its role in promoting sports and tourism.

As part of International Yoga Day, a large-scale yoga event was held on Tuesday at the East Point Golf Club in Mudasarlova, Visakhapatnam. MP Sri Bharat, District Collector M Abhishikth Kishore, Joint Collector G Vidyadhari, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, representatives of the Golf Club Association, and others participated in the event and performed yoga asanas. The MP, Collector, and others presented mementoes to yoga instructors and the children who performed 'Pragna Yoga'.

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MP Sri Bharat Praises Venue's Role in Sports and Tourism

Speaking to ANI, Visakhapatnam MP Sri Bharath said, "It's been a pleasure to celebrate and prepare for the International Yoga Day, doing yoga in this picturesque background of the East Point Golf Club course. This is a one-of-a-kind golf course in the entire country with a full 18-course club, but also now they have added additional features of doing night golf. You can do a 9-course night golf over here."

"They also have introduced a fantastic clubhouse with an expenditure of about 30 crore, pulled together by donors and club members. I've visited this clubhouse, I've seen all of the facilities, including the convention hall, the restaurant, the bar, and all of the things that they've been able to provide for golfers--not just those who play from Visakhapatnam, but people who come here from all over the country to participate in tournaments, to play over the weekend," he added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat Mathukumilli participated in a yoga practice session at the East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam ahead of the International Day of Yoga, which will be observed on June 21.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said it was a pleasure to prepare for International Yoga Day amid the scenic surroundings of the golf course and praised the club for developing a unique sporting and tourism facility in the city. "It's been a pleasure to celebrate and prepare for the International Yoga Day, doing yoga in this picturesque background of the East Point Golf Club course. This is a one-of-a-kind golf course in the entire country with a full 18-course club; they have also added additional features of night golf," he said.

Sribharat appreciated the efforts of the Golf Club in creating a tourism destination while also promoting sports among people of all age groups. The Visakhapatnam MP further highlighted the participation of children in golf and encouraged more youngsters to take up the sport. (ANI)