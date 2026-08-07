Former DGHS Vatsala Aggarwal has moved Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court for bail after her arrest by the ACB in a massive medicine and equipment procurement scam. The court will hear her plea, along with co-accused Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga's, on August 10.

Former Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Vatsala Aggarwal, has moved an application before Rouse Avenue Court for regular bail. She has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in an alleged corruption case connected with the alleged medicine and equipment procurement scam of hundreds of crores.

A case under Sections 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 read with Sections 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2024 was registered. ACB has arrested Dr Vatsala Aggarwal and Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga in this case. Ranga was the incharge of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA).

Special Judge Vidya Prakash, after hearing the submissions by the senior advocate for Vatsala Aggarwal, issued notice to ACB and sought reply on the application. The matter has been listed on August 10 for hearing.

The bail application moved by another accused Vinod Kumar Ranga is also to be heard on August 10. Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta alongwith advocate Mudit Jain and Shailendra Singh.

Details of the FIR

ACB has lodged an FIR on a complaint forwarded by the Directorate of Vigilance on 02.06.2026 regarding alleged irregularities in procurement of medicines, surgical items, surgical consumables and medical equipment by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) & Central Procurement Agency (CPA), GNCT of Delhi. After examining the complaint, accompanying documents and material available, a named FIR was lodged against doctors, public servants, and private persons in relation to alleged manipulation of procurement processes and procurement of medicines and medical equipment at highly inflated rates, causing wrongful loss to the Government exchequer. (ANI)