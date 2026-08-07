PM Narendra Modi will attend the IIT Delhi convocation on August 8, highlighting its contributions to research. He will also inaugurate the Param Pragya supercomputer and present awards to meritorious students. Over 3,000 students are graduating.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he will attend the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on August 8, highlighting the institution's contribution to research and innovation. At 11 AM tomorrow, 8th August, I will be attending the Convocation Ceremony at IIT Delhi. I look forward to being among the students and teachers of this pioneering institution. IIT Delhi has always made a rich contribution in the fields of research and innovation.@iitdelhi… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2026

PM's Visit and Convocation Highlights

Sharing details of his visit in a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "At 11 AM tomorrow, 8th August, I will be attending the Convocation Ceremony at IIT Delhi. I look forward to being among the students and teachers of this pioneering institution. IIT Delhi has always made a rich contribution in the fields of research and innovation." The Prime Minister will also remotely inaugurate Param Pragya, an AI-powered high-performance supercomputing facility established at the institute's Sonipat campus.

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference on Friday, IIT Delhi Director Prof. Rangan Banerjee said PM Modi will present the institute's highest honours, including the President's Gold Medal, Director's Gold Medal, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal and Perfect Ten Gold Medals, to meritorious students.

BPCL MAK lubricants BPCL MAK lubricants<>

A total of 3,036 students will graduate this year, including 1,049 BTech students, 567 MTech students, 248 MBA graduates, 243 MSc graduates and 587 PhD scholars.

The convocation will also mark the graduation of the first batches of the Bachelor of Design (BDes), Executive MBA, MSc in Biological Sciences and MA in Culture, Society and Thought programmes.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and NITI Aayog member Prof. Abhay Karandikar will attend the ceremony as guests of honour.

New Academic and Student-Centric Initiatives

Highlighting the institute's recent initiatives, Banerjee said IIT Delhi has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 18 National Institutes of Technology (NITs) to establish a nationwide academic and research collaboration network. The partnerships will facilitate student and faculty exchanges, joint research, shared research infrastructure and collaborative supervision of projects. To support these collaborations, the institute has launched ALIGN (Academic Linkages for Innovation and National Growth).

Student Support and Placement Programs

The institute also announced measures aimed at improving student well-being and placements. A placement mentorship programme has been introduced to connect placed students with final-year students for guidance on resumes, interviews and recruitment preparation. Additionally, a peer-support initiative, titled 'Call for a Friend', has been launched to help students cope with stress and anxiety during placement season.

International Collaboration and Growth

On internationalisation, IIT Delhi said the intake of international students in full-time academic programmes increased from 43 in 2024-25 to 62 in 2025-26, while inbound student mobility for programmes exceeding three months nearly tripled from eight to 23 students. The institute currently has 88 active international MoUs across 30 countries and has launched three new international academic programmes this year, including a postgraduate diploma in Solar Systems and Management in collaboration with the International Solar Alliance and France's Institut National de l'Energie Solaire.

(ANi)