A father went viral after using a fake ultrasound image to convince his daughter to stop eating junk food. The unusual parenting tactic reportedly worked.

A father has gone viral after using a fake ultrasound image to persuade his young daughter to stop eating junk food, employing an unusual parenting tactic after struggling with her unhealthy eating habits.

In the video, he explains that a "bug" had developed because of eating unhealthy food, prompting the girl to agree to stop eating sweets and adopt healthier eating habits.

Tactic Reportedly Works

The unusual parenting tactic reportedly worked, with the child giving up junk food completely. The incident has sparked discussion online about how difficult ultra-processed foods can be for children to resist because they are designed to be highly appealing.

The video has drawn mixed reactions online. Some parents praised the creativity, while others expressed concern about using deception as a parenting strategy. The debate reflects broader discussions about how to encourage healthy eating habits in children.