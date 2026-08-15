The NTA will release provisional answer keys for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET, and ICAR exams on August 16. This follows criticism from student unions over delays in the UGC-NET results, which they say has disrupted PhD admissions and caused anxiety.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the provisional answer keys for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on August 16 on its official website.

The NTA advised candidates to rely only on official communications from the agency regarding the examinations and answer keys. The agency shared the update through its official X account on Friday. "The provisional answer keys for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on 16 August 2026 on NTA's website. Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA", the NTA said.

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was held between June 22 and 30, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the results. The computer-based examination, held across 87 subjects, determines eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in universities across the country.

Delay Draws Criticism from Students

The delay has drawn criticism from candidates, who say it has thrown the ongoing PhD admission cycle into disarray and left students unsure about their academic future.

On August 2, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) wrote to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the NTA expressing "deep concern" over the delay in releasing the provisional answer key and final results. In its letter, the students' union said the prolonged uncertainty had caused "considerable anxiety" among aspirants and was adversely affecting admissions, recruitment, fellowship disbursement and research opportunities.

The UGC has entrusted the NTA with conducting the UGC-NET in computer-based mode since December 2018. (ANI)