Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral video: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai responds with warmth to child's innocent call (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for April 19, with the polling set to cover all 39 constituencies in the state. Additionally, the by-election for the Vilavancode assembly seat, vacated by MLA S Vijayadharani's resignation from Congress to join BJP, will coincide with the parliamentary polls.

    Viral video: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai responds with warmth to child's innocent call (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

    A heartwarming video circulating on social media captures a touching moment between Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai and a little girl. In the video, the child affectionately refers to Annamalai as "Mama-Uncle," prompting a heartwarming response from the state BJP chief.

    According to the video, the little girl's innocent call catches Annamalai's attention, prompting him to cross the road and lift the child in a gesture of warmth and affection. This interaction between the has garnered widespread attention online, with netizens applauding the BJP chief's simple yet heartfelt response.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 71,000 candidates lost security deposit in general elections since 1951

    Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for April 19, with the polling set to cover all 39 constituencies in the state. Additionally, the by-election for the Vilavancode assembly seat, vacated by MLA S Vijayadharani's resignation from Congress to join BJP, will coincide with the parliamentary polls.

    Originally, the Tirukkoyilur assembly was listed for a by-election following DMK MLA K Ponmudi's disqualification due to a corruption case conviction. However, after the Supreme Court stayed Ponmudi's sentence, the Election Commission removed Tirukkoyilur from the by-election list.

    Earlier today, the BJP announced the allocation of 10 seats to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The agreement was formalized between PMK founder S Ramadoss and K Annamalai. The signing of the seat-sharing agreement followed extensive discussions between party leaders, highlighting their collaborative efforts in the electoral arena.

    SC orders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna to appear in person over Patanjali's misleading ads

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 2:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING CAA goes not take away citizenship of any person, Centre tells SC; seeks time on stay applications snt

    BREAKING: SC issues notice to Centre on pleas seeking stay on CAA, directs it to file response by April 8

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 71,000 candidates lost security deposit in general elections since 1951 AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 71,000 candidates lost security deposit in general elections since 1951

    Election Commission appoints Sanjay Mukherjee as West Bengals' new DGP gcw

    BREAKING: Election Commission appoints Sanjay Mukherjee as West Bengal's new DGP

    China claim over Arunachal Pradesh is absurd: India

    China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh is absurd: India

    Kozhikode murder: Wife of accused tries to destroy crucial evidence before police arrive rkn

    Kozhikode murder: Wife of accused tries to destroy crucial evidence before police arrive

    Recent Stories

    Best homemade body scrubs and exfoliators for all skin rkn

    Best homemade body scrubs and exfoliators for all skin

    Duckling would never forget how to swim Sidhu on returning to commentary box after decade for IPL 2024 snt

    'Duckling would never forget how to swim': Sidhu on returning to commentary box after decade for IPL 2024

    Rasgulla to Gujiya-7 sweets to enjoy during Holi RBA EAI

    Rasgulla to Gujiya-7 sweets to enjoy during Holi

    BREAKING CAA goes not take away citizenship of any person, Centre tells SC; seeks time on stay applications snt

    BREAKING: SC issues notice to Centre on pleas seeking stay on CAA, directs it to file response by April 8

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 71,000 candidates lost security deposit in general elections since 1951 AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 71,000 candidates lost security deposit in general elections since 1951

    Recent Videos

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon