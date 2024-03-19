Viral video: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai responds with warmth to child's innocent call (WATCH)

Tamil Nadu gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for April 19, with the polling set to cover all 39 constituencies in the state. Additionally, the by-election for the Vilavancode assembly seat, vacated by MLA S Vijayadharani's resignation from Congress to join BJP, will coincide with the parliamentary polls.

A heartwarming video circulating on social media captures a touching moment between Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai and a little girl. In the video, the child affectionately refers to Annamalai as "Mama-Uncle," prompting a heartwarming response from the state BJP chief.

According to the video, the little girl's innocent call catches Annamalai's attention, prompting him to cross the road and lift the child in a gesture of warmth and affection. This interaction between the has garnered widespread attention online, with netizens applauding the BJP chief's simple yet heartfelt response.

Originally, the Tirukkoyilur assembly was listed for a by-election following DMK MLA K Ponmudi's disqualification due to a corruption case conviction. However, after the Supreme Court stayed Ponmudi's sentence, the Election Commission removed Tirukkoyilur from the by-election list.

Earlier today, the BJP announced the allocation of 10 seats to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The agreement was formalized between PMK founder S Ramadoss and K Annamalai. The signing of the seat-sharing agreement followed extensive discussions between party leaders, highlighting their collaborative efforts in the electoral arena.

